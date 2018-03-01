 »   »   » Sridevi Gone, But Conspiracy Theories On! Several Unanswered Questions On Her Death Do The Rounds

Boney Kapoor Was Not Interrogated By The Dubai Police

Dubai news organisations Khaleej Times and Gulf News gave out contradictory reports about Boney Kapoor's interrogation. Gulf News said Boney Kapoor was interrogated for almost three hours, but sources from the Dubai police told Khaleej Times that only a statement from Boney Kapoor was recorded.

Khaleej Times: Boney Kapoor Was Only Asked For His Testimony

Khaleej Times reported that Boney Kapoor was only asked for his testimony. "As per standard police investigation procedures, director and husband of the late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, only provided his testimony on Sunday morning. The conversation between police and the director took place when her body was discovered at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel on the night of her death."

Gulf News Reported That Boney Kapoor Was Interrogated By The Police

As per Gulf News live updates their report read as, "Sources told Gulf News that Dubai Police called in Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor to Bur Dubai police station for investigation. Police took his statement after which he was allowed to go back to his hotel room."

Whom Do We Believe Here?

Both the Dubai news outlets gave contradictory reports and conspiracy theorists are making the most out of it as the news was not very clear as to was Boney Kapoor really interrogated by the Dubai police or not.

Forensic Science Vs Preventive Medicine

Despite all major news organisation saying Sridevi's autopsy was conducted by the forensic science experts, points are being discussed that her autopsy was conducted by the Preventive Medicine team, which is of course not true.

Questions On Boney Kapoor's Sudden Return To Dubai From India

Serious questions are being raised about Boney Kapoor's quick visit to India and his immediate return to Dubai within a day's time. However, he cleared the air saying he came to India to drop his daughter Khushi Kapoor and wanted to surprise his wife thereafter by returning.

Saroj Khan

Choreographer Saroj Khan was quoted as saying, "How can bathtub drown her (Sridevi)?" Also, forensic science experts have given out clear and detailed description that a person can indeed drown in a bath tub due to various medical and non medical reasons.

Simi Garewal

Simi Garewal tweets, "Uncanny similarities in the death of #Sridevi and Whitney Houston.." While Whitney drowned in a bath tub after being intoxicated and the facts clearly show the same, Hollywood conspiracy theorists believe otherwise, and now so do Indian conspiracy theorists.

Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy dropped a bombshell claiming Sridevi might have been murdered. He even questioned the investigation process as it went back and forth on the cardiac arrest matter.

Where Is The CCTV Footage?

Subramanian Swamy also questioned as to why the CCTV footage of the hotel was not shown to the public.

Underworld Link

If that was not enough, Subramanian Swamy tried to tie Sridevi's death to the underworld as well by mentioning Dawood Ibrahim and his relations with Bollywood.

Media Sensationalising The Case

The media sensationalised Sridevi's death so much, that it went into people's psyche and they started their own investigation based on what was shown and spewed it all on social media. Suddenly, everyone became a criminal investigator from their own couch.