 »   »   » Controversy Over Rustom Costume: Akshay Kumar Says He Will Support His Wife Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar says he and wife Twinkle Khanna are unfazed by the backlash they are receiving over the auction of the costume he wore as an Indian naval officer in Rustom. Akshay last week announced that the costume of his 2016 film would be auctioned for charity and the proceeds would fund animal rescue and welfare.

Taking offense to his description of the costume as the "original naval uniform", Twitteratti pointed out to that his outfit was just a film costume and not the real naval uniform, that the couple claimed in their auction post.

Twinkle, particularly, faced severe criticism after a Senior Army Officer wrote to her on Facebook saying she would get a "bloody nose", if she auctions the costume in the name of a uniform. The actor-turned-author wrote she would initiate a legal action against the man.

At an event, when Akshay was asked about the trolling that his wife was being subjected to, the Actor said they were auctioning the costume for a "good cause". And if anyone has a problem, they cannot do anything about it, he said.

"I, of course, support my wife in this (matter). We both have done this with a lot of genuineness. We are doing it for a good cause. The costume that I wore in the film is going (to be sold) for a good cause. So, I don't think we did anything bad. I can't help if someone feels bad about it," Akshay said.

The Actor was speaking at the launch of New India Conclave 2018, where he along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honoured rural social activists. Akshay, whose recent Films had social issues at the core, said he keeps looking for subjects of his next projects through which he can spread more awareness.

He also said he would like to make a film highlighting the plight of Indian farmers.

Besides that, Akshaysaid, he liked the idea, suggested by an audience member, of planting 111 trees at the birth of a girl child.

"I liked the solution that when a girl child is born, 111 trees are planted at home. I sometimes wonder that if this message is spread across the country and made compulsory, it will be a solution to so many issues like pollution, rain, etc.

"So, I am looking for different kinds of subjects. It's hard to make a film on a subject that is entertaining and as well as passes a message. It's not an easy job to do. So, I am still waiting," he said.

