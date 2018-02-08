 »   »   » Cousin Files S*xual Assault Complaint Against Bollywood Actor Jeetendra

The Woman Reported..

As per TOI, ''The woman said that the alleged assault she is now complaining of, occurred in January 1971. She alleged that "he (the actor) had arranged with my now-deceased father to have me join him on the sets where his movie was being filmed."

She Alleged...

She alleged that he had made these arrangements without her awareness. She had joined him in a car with a group that drove from Delhi to the movie set.

She Wrote In Her Complaint

"Respondent (Kapoor) brought me to his hotel room which contained two separate beds," said the complaint. "Tired from the journey I went to sleep in the far bed."

The Lady Claimed That...

She however alleged that he later joined the bed for a while. She said he "smelled strongly of alcohol.'' After assaulting her sexually, he finally left her alone, separated the beds and "we slept silently in the room that night.''

Jeetendra Denied All The Charges

The actor denied that any such incident had taken place. Police sources in Shimla said an FIR had not been registered as the complaint had been emailed to the DGP. For the registration of an FIR, the signature of the complainant was necessary, police sources said

Jeetendra Advocate Said That The Above Allegations Are Baseless

In a statement issued in Mumbai, Jeetendra's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee said the allegation was "baseless and ridiculous". Foremost, my client specifically and categorically denies any such incident. Besides even otherwise such baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims cannot be entertained by any Court of law or the law enforcement agencies after a span of almost 50 years," it said

His Lawyer Added...

Siddiquee said the law did not give any person "any rights or liberties of making any baseless... claims against any man publicly and seek to defame him with a hidden personal agenda. The Statute has provided a justice delivery system through the Courts, and the Limitation Act 1963 was specifically enacted to ensure that all genuine complaints are made within a maximum time limit of three years, so that a proper investigation is carried out and timely justice is delivered," it added

It Also Questioned The Timing Of The Complaint

"In any event the timing of this baseless complaint seems to be nothing but a miserable effort made by a jealous competitor to disrupt the business activities of my client and his esteemed company. Such efforts are therefore in all fairness treated with the contempt it truly deserves," it said.