 »   »   »  Critics RIP APART Shahrukh Khan's Zero; The Bad Phase Of Superstar Continues

It's been a long time since Shahrukh Khan has impressed the critics. Last few years have been unlucky for Shahrukh as he delivered 'average' films like Dilwale, Fan, Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal. When the trailer of Zero released online, it piqued everyone's interest because SRK collaborated with a maverick director like Aanand L Rai. Today (December 21, 2018), the film has hit the theatres and if you think 'Zero' will break the jinx of SRK, then you're in for disappointment!
Critics like Taran Adarsh and Rohit Jaiswal thrashed Shahrukh Khan's Zero and called it a sheer 'disappointment'.
Taran Adarsh On Zero
Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#OneWordReview... #Zero: FIASCO Rating: 1 ½. Expected so much from this collaboration [SRK and director Aanand L Rai]... Sadly, the flawed writing - especially the second hour - takes the film downhill... EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT... #ZeroReview." [sic]
Rohit Jaiswal Slams Zero
Rohit Jaiswal also criticized the film and wrote, "#ZeroReview #Zero is another star studded let down ths year. Weak story, lacklustre screenplay and sloppy direction turned it into a dud 1st Half GOOD 2nd HALF TERRIBLE #SRK alone cannot carry it to the zenith of being a blockbuster BAD PHASE of #ShahRukhKhan career CONTINUES 1*/5." [sic]
Rohit Calls Zero A ‘Third Grade’ Film
He further wrote, "A film like #Zero doesn't deserve your hard earned money, Will fall from tommrw, or by today EVENING.... Very Very BAD FILM."
"I cannot blv this 3rd Grade film is directed by @aanandlrai. Kyaa Ummed thi Janab aapse, yeh kya karr diya aapne.... Mazak bana diya aapne film ka.." [sic]
What Would Be The Fate Of Zero?
Considering the negative reviews of the critics, the film's business is expected to be affected. Stay tuned with us for an update on Zero's first day box office collection.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film also had a cameo of Salman Khan, Abhay Deol, late actress Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.