 »   »   » CUTE AS BUTTON! These New Pics Of Taimur Ali Khan Will Make You Want To Pull His Cheeks

We just can't get enough of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur. The toddler always makes up for some super adorable picture with unmatchable levels of his cuteness.
Recently, we came across some new pictures of the 'Chhote Nawab' and we bet it will leave you grinning from ear to ear. Have a look at them here...
He Is Totally A Cutie-Pie
In the above picture, he is seen dressed in red clothes and flaunting his million dollar smile. The chubby boy seems to be very happy to pose for the camera.
Look At Taimur's Excitement!
Another photo has the little munchkin all smiles while daddy Saif Ali Khan is seen pulling the sledge. Taimur definitely knows how to give a happy touch to our day.
His Viral 'Amsterdam' Picture
While he was en route his Swiss holidays with his parents, even the staff at the Amsterdam airport couldn't resist his charm.
His First Experience With The Snow
The tiny tot was earlier seen busying enjoying the snow while sitting a snow sledge. Remember this picture?
Awww!
In an interview with Vogue magazine, Saif had said, "I love that she's such a committed, concerned mother. She's always been a very loving person, but having Taimur has just brought a different love and warmth to her. When she carries Taimur, he looks so much like her; he's an extension of her."