 »   »   » CUTE AS BUTTON! These New Pics Of Taimur Ali Khan Will Make You Want To Pull His Cheeks

Taimur Ali Khan's new smiling picture is going VIRAL, Kareena Kapoor's son is a star | FilmiBeat

We just can't get enough of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur. The toddler always makes up for some super adorable picture with unmatchable levels of his cuteness.

Recently, we came across some new pictures of the 'Chhote Nawab' and we bet it will leave you grinning from ear to ear. Have a look at them here...