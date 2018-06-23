 »   »   »  Da-Bangg Reloaded: Salman Khan Romances Katrina Kaif, Goes 'Jumme Ki Raat' With Jacqueline Fernandez

Related Articles
- A BIG LET DOWN: These Superstars Will Not Be Attending The IIFA Awards 2018
- Will Salman Khan's Race 3 Ever Reach Rs 200 Crore Mark At The Box Office In Its First Week?
- Post Race 3 Success, Rakhi Sawant & Arshi Khan Demand Rs 5 Crore From Salman Khan; Here’s Why!
- Amid Cold War, Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Salman Khan; Says He Made MISTAKES & Paid A Price For It!
- I Was Praised & Salman Khan Was Told He Shouldn't Come In Front Of Me: Govinda's Shocking Comment
- Hey Salman Khan! Here's Why Sanjay Dutt Did Not Play His Older Self In Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju
- Race 3 Wednesday (6 Days) Box Office Collection: Salman Khan’s Film Maintains The Momentum!
- Salman Khan Will Not Forgive Arjun Kapoor; Rejects Boney Kapoor's Film Cos Of Him
- Bobby Deol SHUTS The Haters Of Race 3: If The Movie Was Bad, It Wouldn’t Have Worked At Box Office
- Funny Race 3 Memes! SRK, Ranbir Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan TROLL Salman Khan In Their Style!
- Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Drop The Idea Of Working With Salman Khan? We're As Confused As You Are!
- Race 3 Tuesday (5 Days) Box Office Collection: Poor Reviews Pulls This Salman Khan Starrer Down
Wondering why Salman Khan chose to give IIFA Awards a miss this year? Well folks, it's because the superstar and his gang comprising of Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva and Maniesh Paul are taking North America by storm with their Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded which kickstarted yesterday (i.e 22nd June). The first show of the US-Canada tour kickstarted with a bang with some electrifying performances which left the audience spell-bound.
So what if you couldn't be physically present there to witness the magic! We bring you some inside sneak-peek and details that you just shouldn't miss. One, two, three, here we go-
That's The Host
Maniel Paul makes a dabangg-daar entry on the stage and the audience couldn't keep calm. He and Sonakshi Sinha indulged in some hilarious moments on the stage.
Say Yay
Daisy Shah shows off her swag and leaves everyone asking for more!
Bold & Beautiful
Jacqueline Fernandez got groovy on some of her popular numbers from Judwaa 2 and made it a memorable evening.
Make Way For Asli Sona
Sonakshi Sinha set the stage on fire with her scintillating dance moves. Isn't she looking pretty.
Swag Se Karo Tigress Ka Swag
We all know that Katrina Kaif is a great dancer. She made the crowd go wild when she danced to her popular number 'Sheila Ki Jawaani'.
And Here Arrives The Man Himself
Salman Khan's grand entry left the audience cheering and whistling. After all, he's always a delight to watch on the stage.
When Romance Filled The Air
Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez performed on a romantic number and filled the air with love.
A Magical Moment
Next, Salman was even seen romancing Daisy Shah who looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red outfit.
Salman- Sonakshi Add Some Tadka
The 'Dabangg' stars too performed together and made everyone go gaga over them.
Last But Not The Least
The former lovebirds Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif too danced to some romantic tunes and spread love vibes all around.
Of Grooves And Moves
Salman Khan rocked the stage with his dhamakedaar dance moves and left everyone cheering hard.
Dancing Like There's No Tomorrow
Sonakshi Sinha is seen here performing a dance act with Maniesh Paul and Prabhudheva.
Salman and Jacqueline even performed on performed on the much-loved song, Jumme Ki Raat from Kick by recreating the iconic hook step on stage. Check out the video here-
@BeingSalmanKhan & @Asli_Jacqueline burn the dance floor at the Dabangg Tour. pic.twitter.com/JGd9SwLa0X— Filmibeat.com (@filmibeat) June 23, 2018
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.