 »   »   »  Da-Bangg Reloaded: Salman Khan Romances Katrina Kaif, Goes 'Jumme Ki Raat' With Jacqueline Fernandez

That's The Host

Maniel Paul makes a dabangg-daar entry on the stage and the audience couldn't keep calm. He and Sonakshi Sinha indulged in some hilarious moments on the stage.

Say Yay

Daisy Shah shows off her swag and leaves everyone asking for more!

Bold & Beautiful

Jacqueline Fernandez got groovy on some of her popular numbers from Judwaa 2 and made it a memorable evening.

Make Way For Asli Sona

Sonakshi Sinha set the stage on fire with her scintillating dance moves. Isn't she looking pretty.

Swag Se Karo Tigress Ka Swag

We all know that Katrina Kaif is a great dancer. She made the crowd go wild when she danced to her popular number 'Sheila Ki Jawaani'.

And Here Arrives The Man Himself

Salman Khan's grand entry left the audience cheering and whistling. After all, he's always a delight to watch on the stage.

When Romance Filled The Air

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez performed on a romantic number and filled the air with love.

A Magical Moment

Next, Salman was even seen romancing Daisy Shah who looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red outfit.

Salman- Sonakshi Add Some Tadka

The 'Dabangg' stars too performed together and made everyone go gaga over them.

Last But Not The Least

The former lovebirds Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif too danced to some romantic tunes and spread love vibes all around.

Of Grooves And Moves

Salman Khan rocked the stage with his dhamakedaar dance moves and left everyone cheering hard.

Dancing Like There's No Tomorrow

Sonakshi Sinha is seen here performing a dance act with Maniesh Paul and Prabhudheva.