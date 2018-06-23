English
 »   »   »  Da-Bangg Reloaded: Salman Khan Romances Katrina Kaif, Goes 'Jumme Ki Raat' With Jacqueline Fernandez

Da-Bangg Reloaded: Salman Khan Romances Katrina Kaif, Goes 'Jumme Ki Raat' With Jacqueline Fernandez

Posted By:
    Wondering why Salman Khan chose to give IIFA Awards a miss this year? Well folks, it's because the superstar and his gang comprising of Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva and Maniesh Paul are taking North America by storm with their Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded which kickstarted yesterday (i.e 22nd June). The first show of the US-Canada tour kickstarted with a bang with some electrifying performances which left the audience spell-bound.

    So what if you couldn't be physically present there to witness the magic! We bring you some inside sneak-peek and details that you just shouldn't miss. One, two, three, here we go-

    That's The Host

    Maniel Paul makes a dabangg-daar entry on the stage and the audience couldn't keep calm. He and Sonakshi Sinha indulged in some hilarious moments on the stage.

    Say Yay

    Daisy Shah shows off her swag and leaves everyone asking for more!

    Bold & Beautiful

    Jacqueline Fernandez got groovy on some of her popular numbers from Judwaa 2 and made it a memorable evening.

    Make Way For Asli Sona

    Sonakshi Sinha set the stage on fire with her scintillating dance moves. Isn't she looking pretty.

    Swag Se Karo Tigress Ka Swag

    We all know that Katrina Kaif is a great dancer. She made the crowd go wild when she danced to her popular number 'Sheila Ki Jawaani'.

    And Here Arrives The Man Himself

    Salman Khan's grand entry left the audience cheering and whistling. After all, he's always a delight to watch on the stage.

    When Romance Filled The Air

    Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez performed on a romantic number and filled the air with love.

    A Magical Moment

    Next, Salman was even seen romancing Daisy Shah who looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red outfit.

    Salman- Sonakshi Add Some Tadka

    The 'Dabangg' stars too performed together and made everyone go gaga over them.

    Last But Not The Least

    The former lovebirds Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif too danced to some romantic tunes and spread love vibes all around.

    Of Grooves And Moves

    Salman Khan rocked the stage with his dhamakedaar dance moves and left everyone cheering hard.

    Dancing Like There's No Tomorrow

    Sonakshi Sinha is seen here performing a dance act with Maniesh Paul and Prabhudheva.

    Salman and Jacqueline even performed on performed on the much-loved song, Jumme Ki Raat from Kick by recreating the iconic hook step on stage. Check out the video here-

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
