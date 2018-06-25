 »   »   »  Da-Bangg Tour: Jacqueline Fernandez Sets The Stage On Fire With Her Oh-So-Hot Dance Moves!

Jacqueline's Electrifying Performance

Jacqueline Fernandez's electrifying performance at Dabangg Tour in Chicago got the audience to hoot and cheer for the Race 3 actress. She danced her heart out on the audience favourite chartbuster Oonchi hai building from Judwaa 2.

When The Crowd Went Berserk Over Jacqueline

Jacqueline looked stunning as she was seen donning a golden dress with a thigh high golden coloured boots. The actress made her way through the audience like a diva which witnessed immense mass hysteria.

A Wow Moment

While Chicago being the second stop, Jacqueline had nailed it with her high on energy performance at Atlanta alongside superstar Salman Khan. She and Salman had even recreated the much-loved song 'Jumme Ki Raat' from Kick.

A Fabulous Dancer

The actress also grooved to Yaar Na Mile from Kick and Heeriye and left the audience asking for more.

LA Diaries

Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a goddess in this outfit which she donned for her act in LA and we just can't take our eyes off her.