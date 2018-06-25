English
Da-Bangg Tour: Jacqueline Fernandez Sets The Stage On Fire With Her Oh-So-Hot Dance Moves!

    While most of our Bollywood celebrities were busy at the IIFA Awards in Bangkok last weekend, Salman Khan and his gang comprising of Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudeva and Maniesh Paul had the audience in North America having a gala time at their Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour. Speaking about Jacqueline Fernandez, we know that she's an amazing dancer and her dance move always end up being a centre of attraction.

    We bring you a sneak-peek of her performances and how she got the audience to hoot and cheer for her stunning dance moves. Check it out right away here-

    Jacqueline's Electrifying Performance

    Jacqueline Fernandez's electrifying performance at Dabangg Tour in Chicago got the audience to hoot and cheer for the Race 3 actress. She danced her heart out on the audience favourite chartbuster Oonchi hai building from Judwaa 2.

    When The Crowd Went Berserk Over Jacqueline

    Jacqueline looked stunning as she was seen donning a golden dress with a thigh high golden coloured boots. The actress made her way through the audience like a diva which witnessed immense mass hysteria.

    A Wow Moment

    While Chicago being the second stop, Jacqueline had nailed it with her high on energy performance at Atlanta alongside superstar Salman Khan. She and Salman had even recreated the much-loved song 'Jumme Ki Raat' from Kick.

    A Fabulous Dancer

    The actress also grooved to Yaar Na Mile from Kick and Heeriye and left the audience asking for more.

    LA Diaries

    Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a goddess in this outfit which she donned for her act in LA and we just can't take our eyes off her.

    Check out some of the inside videos of Jacqueline's dance acts here-

    Atlanta 22.06.2018 with @jacquelinef143 Event conceptualised, scripted and managed by @sohailkhanofficial entertainment and #JAEvents. @jordy_patel @aadu_adil #dabanggtour #salmankhan #bollywood #music #dance #movies #film #sultan #race3 #actor #celebrity #entertainment #btown #sonakshisinha #katrinakaif #jacquelinefernandez #daisyshah #prabhudeva #manieshpaul #artists #love #dabanggtourusa @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif @jacquelinef143 @gururandhawa @aslisona @shahdaisy @prabhudheva73 @manieshpaul @beingmudassarkhan @sanjayshettyofficial @DabanggReloaded2018 @zeeamericas @sahilpromotions @beingbhav

    A post shared by JA Events (@thejaevents) on Jun 23, 2018 at 5:41pm PDT

    A post shared by JA Events (@thejaevents) on Jun 22, 2018 at 7:32pm PDT

