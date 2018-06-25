 »   »   »  Da-Bangg Tour: Jacqueline Fernandez Sets The Stage On Fire With Her Oh-So-Hot Dance Moves!

Related Articles
- Things Go Wrong At Dabangg Tour! Katrina Kaif Refuses To Share Same Hotel With Jacqueline Fernandez?
- Da-Bangg Reloaded: Salman Khan Romances Katrina Kaif, Goes 'Jumme Ki Raat' With Jacqueline Fernandez
- Femina Miss India 2018: Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez & Others Make It A Starry Affair!
- Remo Out! Even After Getting Poor Reviews For Race 3, Salman Khan Starts Preparing For Race 4
- Salman Khan's Race 3 Gave Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez & Daisy Shah Their Own Box Office Record
- Race 3 Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection: This Salman Khan Film Scores Big!
- Drop Everything Else & Check Out These Race 3 Dialogues That You Can Use In Your Daily Life!
- Race 3 Review: Minus Any Sharp Thrills, Salman Khan & Co. Fail To Finish This Race 'Saif'ly!
- Race 3 Early Reviews: Even Salman Khan's Charisma & Star Power Fails To Ignite This Mess Say Critics
- Salman Khan's Star Power On Full Display, Race 3 Tickets ALMOST SOLD OUT Even Before Its Release!
- These Old Pictures Of Salman Khan Will Make You Feel Nostalgic!
- Race 3 Box Office Prediction: Will Salman Khan's Film Enter Rs 100 Crore Club In Its First Weekend?
While most of our Bollywood celebrities were busy at the IIFA Awards in Bangkok last weekend, Salman Khan and his gang comprising of Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudeva and Maniesh Paul had the audience in North America having a gala time at their Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour. Speaking about Jacqueline Fernandez, we know that she's an amazing dancer and her dance move always end up being a centre of attraction.
We bring you a sneak-peek of her performances and how she got the audience to hoot and cheer for her stunning dance moves. Check it out right away here-
Jacqueline's Electrifying Performance
Jacqueline Fernandez's electrifying performance at Dabangg Tour in Chicago got the audience to hoot and cheer for the Race 3 actress. She danced her heart out on the audience favourite chartbuster Oonchi hai building from Judwaa 2.
When The Crowd Went Berserk Over Jacqueline
Jacqueline looked stunning as she was seen donning a golden dress with a thigh high golden coloured boots. The actress made her way through the audience like a diva which witnessed immense mass hysteria.
A Wow Moment
While Chicago being the second stop, Jacqueline had nailed it with her high on energy performance at Atlanta alongside superstar Salman Khan. She and Salman had even recreated the much-loved song 'Jumme Ki Raat' from Kick.
A Fabulous Dancer
The actress also grooved to Yaar Na Mile from Kick and Heeriye and left the audience asking for more.
LA Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a goddess in this outfit which she donned for her act in LA and we just can't take our eyes off her.
Check out some of the inside videos of Jacqueline's dance acts here-
@Asli_Jacqueline dances her heart out at Da-bangg Tour in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/VKccOiUV2P— Filmibeat.com (@filmibeat) June 25, 2018
Atlanta 22.06.2018 with @jacquelinef143 Event conceptualised, scripted and managed by @sohailkhanofficial entertainment and #JAEvents. @jordy_patel @aadu_adil #dabanggtour #salmankhan #bollywood #music #dance #movies #film #sultan #race3 #actor #celebrity #entertainment #btown #sonakshisinha #katrinakaif #jacquelinefernandez #daisyshah #prabhudeva #manieshpaul #artists #love #dabanggtourusa @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif @jacquelinef143 @gururandhawa @aslisona @shahdaisy @prabhudheva73 @manieshpaul @beingmudassarkhan @sanjayshettyofficial @DabanggReloaded2018 @zeeamericas @sahilpromotions @beingbhav
A post shared by JA Events (@thejaevents) on Jun 23, 2018 at 5:41pm PDT
A post shared by JA Events (@thejaevents) on Jun 22, 2018 at 7:32pm PDT
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.