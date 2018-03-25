 »   »   » DaBangg Tour Pune Pics: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's PDA Grabs Eyeballs; Media Asks About Iulia Vantur

Oo La La!

Sizzling pair Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif set the stage on fire with their killer performance at the DaBangg tour that took place in Pune.

‘Swag Se Swagat’

Katrina Kaif delivers a whistle-worthy performance on her super-hit song, ‘Swag se swagat' from her latest film, Tiger Zinda Hai.

PS: She's looking darn hot!

Sonakshi Rocks The Stage

Apart from Salman & Katrina, Sonakshi Sinha also gave a power pact performance and sent the crowd in tizzy with her hot moves!

Final Act!

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul, Guru Randhawa and Prabhudeva come together for the final act at Dabangg Tour.

Salman-Katrina At The Press Conference

While addressing the press conference in evening before the stage show, Salman praised Katrina for her hard work and said, "Katrina is very hardworking, rehearsed for 3-4hours. She is superb."

Salman On Sonakshi

Speaking about Sonakshi Sinha, her Dabangg co-star told, "She is actually like Sona, she has got the moves from her dad.. But yea she is spontaneous."

Salman Also Assured He’s Already Helping Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal

Salman Khan assured media that help has already reached Pooja Dadwal, who's suffering from TB. He said, "She is not my co-star but Atul's co-star. It's very sad... I didn't know about this. But our team has got in touch with her. She will be okay."

Salman On Iulia Vantur

When asked why Iulia is not a part of the DaBangg tour, Salman said sportingly, "Yaar usske gaane aane do, jab gaane aayenge tab dekh lenge." [sic]