 »   »   » DaBangg Tour Pune Pics: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's PDA Grabs Eyeballs; Media Asks About Iulia Vantur

It was one spectacular night in Pune as Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudeva, Daisy Shah, Guru Randhawa and Maniesh Paul sent the crowd in tizzy, while they performed at DaBangg tour.
Before the stage show, all the celebs attended the press meet of DaBangg Tour and Salman-Katrina's PDA has all their fans gushing over their off-screen chemistry.
From pulling each other's leg to sharing a cup of coffee, Katrina & Salman were all thing cute and fans are silently wishing that the ex-couple reunites soon!
On a related note, don't forget to miss the live pictures from the DaBangg Tour. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling!
Oo La La!
Sizzling pair Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif set the stage on fire with their killer performance at the DaBangg tour that took place in Pune.
‘Swag Se Swagat’
Katrina Kaif delivers a whistle-worthy performance on her super-hit song, ‘Swag se swagat' from her latest film, Tiger Zinda Hai.
PS: She's looking darn hot!
Sonakshi Rocks The Stage
Apart from Salman & Katrina, Sonakshi Sinha also gave a power pact performance and sent the crowd in tizzy with her hot moves!
Final Act!
Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul, Guru Randhawa and Prabhudeva come together for the final act at Dabangg Tour.
Salman-Katrina At The Press Conference
While addressing the press conference in evening before the stage show, Salman praised Katrina for her hard work and said, "Katrina is very hardworking, rehearsed for 3-4hours. She is superb."
Salman On Sonakshi
Speaking about Sonakshi Sinha, her Dabangg co-star told, "She is actually like Sona, she has got the moves from her dad.. But yea she is spontaneous."
Salman Also Assured He’s Already Helping Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal
Salman Khan assured media that help has already reached Pooja Dadwal, who's suffering from TB. He said, "She is not my co-star but Atul's co-star. It's very sad... I didn't know about this. But our team has got in touch with her. She will be okay."
Salman On Iulia Vantur
When asked why Iulia is not a part of the DaBangg tour, Salman said sportingly, "Yaar usske gaane aane do, jab gaane aayenge tab dekh lenge." [sic]