 »   »   » Dabboo Ratnani 2018 Calendar Shoot: Aishwarya Rai, Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan & Others Have Fun!

Finally, it's that time of the year where Bollywood celebrities have fun, frolic and enjoy their time shooting for Dabboo Ratnani's prestigious 2018 calendar. Like every year, the ace photographer will be shooting a number of stars for his calendar and behind the scene pictures are an absolute delight to watch.

Dabboo Ratnani introduced each star who would be featured on his 2018 calendar in a fun and witty way and posted the clips on his Instagram handle. Everybody is smiling and having a gala time and are seen giving the thumbs up and cheers to his creativity as well. Check out the pictures below!