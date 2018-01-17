 »   »   » Dabboo Ratnani 2018 Calendar Shoot: Aishwarya Rai, Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan & Others Have Fun!

Aishwarya, Shahrukh, Manushi, Hrithik & others in Dabbo Ratnani's 2018 Calendar | FilmiBeat
Finally, it's that time of the year where Bollywood celebrities have fun, frolic and enjoy their time shooting for Dabboo Ratnani's prestigious 2018 calendar. Like every year, the ace photographer will be shooting a number of stars for his calendar and behind the scene pictures are an absolute delight to watch.
Dabboo Ratnani introduced each star who would be featured on his 2018 calendar in a fun and witty way and posted the clips on his Instagram handle. Everybody is smiling and having a gala time and are seen giving the thumbs up and cheers to his creativity as well. Check out the pictures below!
Aishwarya Rai
Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar is all the rage and Aishwarya Rai had a fun time shooting with the ace photographer.
Excellent Job
Hasn't he done such an excellent job with Aishwarya Rai here?
Alia Bhatt
The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt had a lot of fun shooting for Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon is all smiles whenever she's with Dabboo Ratnani as he has a wonderful and happy personality.
Having Fun
Dabboo Ratnani and Kriti Sanon have some fun during the shoot of the 2018 calendar.
Enjoying It
Kriti Sanon let her hair down and enjoyed the photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani.
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff shows off his body along and Dabboo Ratnani gives him the thumbs up.
Tiger & Dabboo
Tiger Shroff is all smiles during the shoot of Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor loves it whenever she poses for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar and her smile proves it.
Happy Shraddha
It's good to see Dabboo Ratnani introducing celebs one by one on his Instagram handle.
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone is holding a mop here and we wonder what would be the concept? We're sure it'll be something interesting.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez has been featured many times on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar and 2018 is no different.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan gives the wink during Dabboo Ratnani's video clip introduction.
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan looks cool in his sunglasses and is introducing Dabboo Ratnani instead.
Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan only showed hos smokey eyes and we wonder what would his photography concept be this time!
Alia Bhatt Shoot
Dabboo Ratnani's Alia Bhatt picture is smoking hot, right?
Manushi Chhillar
Manushi Chhillar is also featured on Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar.
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan shows off his biceps while Dabboo Ratnani introduces him.
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra and Dabboo Ratnani smile towards the camera.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan looks like a super cool dude here, folks!
The Jump
We hope Abhishek Bachchan doesn't hit the roof while jumping here.
That Pose
Don't you think Manushi Chhillar's pose is killer here?
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt looks cool in his blue blazer and sunglasses with Dabboo Ratnani.
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal and Dabboo Ratnani share a clip from the terrace of a high rise.
Kajol
We wonder what Kajol is trying to tell here! She's just poking fun at Dabboo Ratnani that's for sure.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha has her hair all curled up. It'll be a good concept for the shoot, folks!
Parineeti Chopra
The lovely Parineeti Chopra poses alongside Dabboo Ratnani.
Farhan Akhtar
Cool dude Farhan Akhtar shares a hearty laugh with Dabboo Ratnani.
Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna gives a perfect pose with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani.
Vidya Balan
The 'Oh La La' girl Vidya Balan looks so smokey with Dabboo Ratnani!
Big B
Amitabh Bachchan is the only actor who has looked cool throughout his career.
Big B & Dabboo
Big B can give fitting competition to any young actor as well.
Hrithik Roshan
We leave you with a final picture of Hrithik Roshan. Stay tuned, as there's many more to come.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 13:51 [IST]
