Daboo Ratnani 2018 Calendar! Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Look ULTRA GLAMOROUS; Kriti Goes TOPLESS

The most sought-after star-studded calendar is out! Daboo Ratnani calendar, which features the biggest and the brightest actors in the industry, was unveiled recently.

Stars like Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and first-time entrant, Manushi Chhillar among others graced the ultra glamerous 2018 calendar. Check out the pictures that are going viral on the Internet.

Shahrukh Khan's Killer Looks

Well, we have just three words to describe this picture of the badshaah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan- Sexy, hot & smoking!

The Stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Daboo Ratnani's favourite muse. The most beautiful woman of the planet looks breathtaking in these pictures!

Kriti Goes Topless

Who says Kriti can't look bold and sexy? Well, this picture is her reply to all those who think that she is cute.

The Bachchan Scion

Peeping moon shared this picture of Abhishek and wrote, Junior Bachchan rocks it for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018. @peepingmoon 🏃 . . .#dabbooratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar2018 #abhishekhbachchan

OHH...The Very Hot Vidya

Vidya Balna oozes oomph is this smoking hot picture.Well, not just the fans, even Bollywood actors wait for this annual calendar shoot.

Tiger's Six Pack Abs

Tiger Shroff's fan club posted this picture and wrote, ''@Regranned from @tigersmubs - Isn't this an awesome pic.. @dabbooratnani Sir you're just phenomenal.. @tigerjackieshroff #dabbooratnanicalendar #2018.''

Sexy, Suave & Smart Varun Dhawan

The next superstar of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan has had a fantastic 2017, so he rightfully deserved this place in Daboo Ratnani's calendar.

Abhishek At The Calendar Launch

Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to unveil the calendar but because of his health issues he could not attend the event and on behalf of him, his son Abhishek unveiled the calendar.

Amitabh also tweeted, "The annual event of the year ..
#DabbooRatnaniCalendar2018 and I was supposed to inaugurate it .. apologies Dabboo, cannot make it .. shoulder and spine in heavy pain .. .. docs working to get me up by tomorrow for Important function."

Abhishek Bachchan Praised His Darling Wife Aishwarya At The Launch

He told a web portal, ''Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. She is my wife, so I think she is fantastic.''

Pic courtesy-Dabboo Ratnani, Twitter, Instagram

