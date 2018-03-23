 »   »   » Actress Daisy Irani Reveals She Was Raped At The Age Of 6; Nephew Farhan Akhtar Feels 'Heartbroken'

He Was Daisy Irani's Guardian

"The man who did this was supposed to be my guardian. He accompanied me to a film shoot (Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke) in Madras . One night in the hotel room he violated me, hit me with a belt and warned me that he would kill me if I ever told anyone about what had happened."

She Debuted In The Marathi Movie 'Baby'

She added, "That man is dead and gone. His name was Nazar, he was related to the famous singer Zohrabai Ambalewaali. Obviously, he had contacts in the film industry.

My mother was hell-bent on making me a star. I made my debut in the Marathi movie, Baby. So Uncle Nazar had accompanied me to the shoot of Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke in Madras."

It's Heartbreaking!

"I can recall the incident only in flashes, but I do remember the killing pain, and the visual of him belting me.

The next morning, I was back at the studio as if nothing had happened. For years, I couldn't dare to tell my mother about what he had done.."

Daisy Irani Asserts Another Incident Of Sexual Harrassment

"When I was 15 or so, my mother made me wear a sari, padded me up with a new-fangled sponge, and left me alone with producer Mallikchand Kochar, who was planning a film called Mere Huzoor then, at his office located somewhere between Maratha Mandir cinema and the Tardeo circle.

She Continued..

"It was all quite hilarious... He joined me on the sofa, and started touching me... I knew what was on his mind.

I took out the sponge things and handed them to him. He was furious. Now why did I do that? Because, I've always seen the funnier side of things."