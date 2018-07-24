English
 Daisy Shah Is Unaffected By Race 3 Trolls; Says People Are Acknowledging Me After The Film Release

Daisy Shah Is Unaffected By Race 3 Trolls; Says People Are Acknowledging Me After The Film Release

Posted By:
    It's been over a month since Race 3 released and the film got trolled by the audience massively for its poor script. But actress Daisy Shah is all unaffected by the memes and the trolls and told Hindustan Times, "It was an amazing experience to be a part of such an iconic film. We had an amazing team to work with."

    She also added that she's having severe withdrawal symptoms and said, "When we were shooting for the film, it was like a family, and all of us were together all the time. And now it's finished, released and been a month, but still, I can feel the withdrawal symptoms."

    Daisy also asserted that post the release of Race 3, people are acknowledging her and said, "You see, the perceptions changed a little bit now. There are a lot of welcoming vibes that I am getting now. People are acknowledging me and my work. Whenever I go for a social event and interact with people from film fraternity, I feel happier because that one barrier has come down. I have become more comfortable talking with them now."

    Speaking of the Race 3 collection, Daisy said, "Just see the great business the film did. Also, when it comes to negative reviews, I choose to only focus on the good things being said about our film."

    Daisy also promised to work harder to woo the audience and said, "For people who didn't like my work in the film that much, I will work harder to make sure that I give them a positive performance in my future projects."

    Speaking of her future projects, the Jai Ho actress said, "I wish that the doors open for me now. I want to work and work on better films, projects and myself. If there are projects that are worthy enough, I will give it my best shot."

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 17:09 [IST]
