 »   »   »  Daisy Shah Finally Opens Up About Her Infamous ‘Our Business Is Our Business’ Dialogue From Race 3

Daisy Shah Called Trolls Pathetic Losers Previously

Unable to digest the trolls on her dialogue, Daisy Shah had posted an Instagram story by saying, "To all the people who think they are too smart. Create ur own identity 1st n ‘GET A LIFE' Wait! I am sure you don't have any #patheticLosers."



Jacqueline Fernandez Doused The Fire

Jacqueline Fernandez doused the fire by putting up her own meme on her Instagram story by tagging Daisy Shah as, "Our being human is our being human, none of your being human."



Mumbai Police Twitter Account Jumped In The Troll Bandwagon

If ordinary trolls were not enough, even the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police posted a meme by saying, "When Someone Asks For Your Personal Details Online! My Data Is My Data. None Of Your Data," with the caption, "Mind your own data to make sure that no one else takes advantage of it to beat you in the #RaceOfSafety."



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh Opened Up On Daisy Shah Being Trolled

"I always say, if you can't face the heat, don't enter the kitchen. As an actor, you could be treated to brickbats or bouquets, either way, it has to be taken in one's stride. It is part and parcel of the game and no one can escape it."



Race 3 Grand Release

Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah is all set to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.

