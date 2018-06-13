 »   »   »  Daisy Shah Finally Opens Up About Her Infamous ‘Our Business Is Our Business’ Dialogue From Race 3

Related Articles
- Salman Khan Is A Man With A GOLDEN Heart; He Wants Everyone To Grow Along With Him, Says Daisy Shah
- Daisy Shah Interview! The 'Race 3' Actress Gets Candid About Her 'Trolled' Dialogue & Much More
- Race 3 New Song: For Salman Khan & Co, The 'Party Chale On & On'!
- Anil Kapoor Looks Stylish & Cool With Every Race Franchise!
- Race 3: Salman Khan To Don 45 Custom-Made Tuxedos For The Film!
- Race 3: Jacqueline Fernandez Trains With The Gun; Says 'Performing Action Is Quite Exciting'!
- Race 3 New Poster: Salman Khan & His 'Family' Kick-Start The Race With A Warning!
- Race 3 New Poster! Freddy Daruwala Turns Out To Be A 'Bad Guy' In This Salman Khan Film
- Race 3 New Poster! Daisy Shah Is 'Sizzling Sanjana', Tweets Salman Khan
- Sylvester Stallone To Have A Cameo In Salman Khan's Race 3?
- Salman Khan Calls Bobby Deol 'Main Man' In Race 3! Read Details
- Race 3: Did Salman Khan Just HINT That Jacqueline Fernandez Is Playing A RAW Agent?
The trailer of Salman Khan and Daisy Shah starrer Race 3 ended up being ridiculed online as soon as it was released and people trolled it for days to come. The one that stood out was Daisy Shah's infamous dialogue 'our business is our business, none of your business' which ended up being the butt of all jokes, as thousands of memes and one-liners were made on the subject. She opened up about the line and stayed positive and praised the dialogue, despite all the trolls.
"We never thought that this dialogue would be taken by the audience so well. It's really fun when people give their own version to my dialogue. It has also seeped into my house like if I have a conversation with my sister, she is like, 'Dude, it is my business none of your business'. I am like ok fine."
Daisy Shah Called Trolls Pathetic Losers Previously
Unable to digest the trolls on her dialogue, Daisy Shah had posted an Instagram story by saying, "To all the people who think they are too smart. Create ur own identity 1st n ‘GET A LIFE' Wait! I am sure you don't have any #patheticLosers."
Jacqueline Fernandez Doused The Fire
Jacqueline Fernandez doused the fire by putting up her own meme on her Instagram story by tagging Daisy Shah as, "Our being human is our being human, none of your being human."
Mumbai Police Twitter Account Jumped In The Troll Bandwagon
If ordinary trolls were not enough, even the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police posted a meme by saying, "When Someone Asks For Your Personal Details Online! My Data Is My Data. None Of Your Data," with the caption, "Mind your own data to make sure that no one else takes advantage of it to beat you in the #RaceOfSafety."
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh Opened Up On Daisy Shah Being Trolled
"I always say, if you can't face the heat, don't enter the kitchen. As an actor, you could be treated to brickbats or bouquets, either way, it has to be taken in one's stride. It is part and parcel of the game and no one can escape it."
Race 3 Grand Release
Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah is all set to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.