Daisy Shah Finally Opens Up About Her Infamous ‘Our Business Is Our Business’ Dialogue From Race 3

    The trailer of Salman Khan and Daisy Shah starrer Race 3 ended up being ridiculed online as soon as it was released and people trolled it for days to come. The one that stood out was Daisy Shah's infamous dialogue 'our business is our business, none of your business' which ended up being the butt of all jokes, as thousands of memes and one-liners were made on the subject. She opened up about the line and stayed positive and praised the dialogue, despite all the trolls.

    "We never thought that this dialogue would be taken by the audience so well. It's really fun when people give their own version to my dialogue. It has also seeped into my house like if I have a conversation with my sister, she is like, 'Dude, it is my business none of your business'. I am like ok fine."

    Daisy Shah Called Trolls Pathetic Losers Previously

    Unable to digest the trolls on her dialogue, Daisy Shah had posted an Instagram story by saying, "To all the people who think they are too smart. Create ur own identity 1st n ‘GET A LIFE' Wait! I am sure you don't have any #patheticLosers."

    Jacqueline Fernandez Doused The Fire

    Jacqueline Fernandez doused the fire by putting up her own meme on her Instagram story by tagging Daisy Shah as, "Our being human is our being human, none of your being human."

    Mumbai Police Twitter Account Jumped In The Troll Bandwagon

    If ordinary trolls were not enough, even the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police posted a meme by saying, "When Someone Asks For Your Personal Details Online! My Data Is My Data. None Of Your Data," with the caption, "Mind your own data to make sure that no one else takes advantage of it to beat you in the #RaceOfSafety."

    Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh Opened Up On Daisy Shah Being Trolled

    "I always say, if you can't face the heat, don't enter the kitchen. As an actor, you could be treated to brickbats or bouquets, either way, it has to be taken in one's stride. It is part and parcel of the game and no one can escape it."

    Race 3 Grand Release

    Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah is all set to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
