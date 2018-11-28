 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta & Nana Patekar Controversy: Daisy Shah Becomes A Witness In The Case; Here's How

Daisy Shah To Record Her Statements With The Police As A Witness

Daisy Shah was present on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008 and said that though she was present, she knows nothing about what happened between Tanushree and Nana. "I was just an assistant choreographer who knew nothing about what all was happening. I have nothing to say about it," said Daisy Shah to News 18.

I Was Just A Random Person On The Sets, Says Daisy Shah

"My job over there was only to teach steps. I wasn't the part of the internal conversation of what was happening and not happening. I was just like a random person who was shooting on that film," Daisy Shah summed it up.

Daisy Shah Will record Her Statement In A Week Or Two, Said A Police Officer

"We will record statements of everyone present on the sets when the alleged incident took place. Shah has been asked to record her statement at the police station whenever she is comfortable, within a week or two," said a police officer to MidDay.

Tanushree Dutta's #MeToo Battle

While Tanushree Dutta is all guns blazing against Nana Patekar and doing everything she can to get justice, Nana Patekar and the other individuals who are named in the FIR stated that Tanushree is lying and doing all of this for publicity. However, the investigation is ongoing and we hope the police will solve the case at the earliest and punish whoever is guilty of wrongdoing.