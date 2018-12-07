 »   »   »  #MeToo: Daler Mehndi Reacts To His Brother Mika Singh's Sexual Molestation Case

Ever since Tanushree Dutta opened up about facing sexual harassment at the hands of Nana Patekar, the #MeToo movement gained momentum in the country as more women started coming forward to share their #MeToo stories and shame the perpetuators for their sexual misconduct.

Recently, Mika Singh has been reportedly arrested in Dubai on the charges of alleged sexual misconduct after a teenaged Brazilian model accused him of sending her obscene pictures. He had also promised her a Bollywood film.

Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates later told ANI, "Following efforts by the embassy, singer Mika was released at 11:30 pm last night. He will be produced before a court today."

Now, Mika's brother Daler Mehndi has reacted to this #MeToo controversy. He was quoted as Pinkvilla, "I have not been able to talk to him. I also got to know about it recently. Mika had gone for a big show in Dubai. The girl in the question actually works with Mika in his group from the last 3-4 years. Her mom is always with her and I don't think there must have been something like this. I don't understand what has happened. I only had this information and I hope things work well for Mika. I am sure things will work in favour of him."

Mika Singh gets arrested in Dubai for Harassing Brazilian model| FilmiBeat

This is not the first time that the singer has been accused of inappropriate behaviour. In 2016, he has been accused of forcibly kissing the Bollywood's controversial actress Rakhi Sawant who even dragged him to the court for his misconduct.

