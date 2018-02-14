 »   »   » Valentine's Day Damdami Mai Is Back! Boys Worship Jacqueline Fernandez & Girls Worship Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez worshiped by Hindu College Students on Valentines day| FilmiBeat

The bizarre Valentine's Day 'Damdami Mai' ritual is back where the boys from the Hindu College gather under a tree and worship an actress in the belief that they'll lose their virginity in 6 months and for a change, this year the girls have joined in the bizarre ritual as well, and will keep an actor's poster on a tree and worship him in the belief of finding a lover very soon.

This year the boys voted Jacqueline Fernandez to be their Damdami Mai and the girls voted Ranveer Singh to be their Damdami Love Guru. The 'Virgin Tree' has been decorated with a cut-out of Jacqueline Fernandez along with balloons and incense sticks.

The seniors of Hindi College have passed on this tradition to the juniors and they're doing it since a few years now. The seniors boasted that after they performed the Damdami Mai ritual, they lost their virginity within 6 months and everyone is hoping for the same to happen to them. Hindustan Times quoted the president of the Hindu College, Lalit Kumar as saying,

"We mostly only choose a Damdami Mata every year, but this year we will also have a new introduction, a Love Guru - the male counterpart of the Damdami Mai. While the Damdami Mai is decided by the boys hostel, the Love Guru was chosen this year by the girls hostel. Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh were chosen because they are the hottest and the most in-demand stars right now. Something that makes them worthy of the status of Damdami Mai and Love Guru."

The Virgin Tree The students of Hindu College decorated the 'Virgin Tree' with water filled condoms and the poster of Jacqueline Fernandez. Damdami Mai This is surely the most bizarre Valentine's Day ritual we have ever seen, folks! Valentine's Day Special Last year the boys worshipped Disha Patani and in 2016 they worship Sunny Leone in the belief that they'll lose their virginity in 6 months after performing the Damdami Mai puja. Jacqueline Fernandez & Ranveer Singh We wonder what would Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh have to say about this bizarre Valentine's Day ritual carried out by the Hindu College students.

