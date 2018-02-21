 »   »   » DAMN THE RUMOURS! Jacqueline Fernandez Is Very Much A Part Of Salman Khan's Kick 2

A Sequel To Kick Was Always Planned

He was quoted as saying to the daily, "We had already decided that there would be a sequel. I've been writing it for a year now. As I had a lot of other things on my plate, it was taking time."



Here's When The Makers Plan To Roll The Film

"I'll restart the writing process. We should be ready to roll the movie next year, after Salman finishes all his current films. Kick 2 will release on Christmas 2019."



A Replacement For Jacqueline Fernandez? Nope, Says The Director

Elaborating on how rumours began that Jacqueline won't be a part of Kick 2, Sajid said, "At an event, Salman was handing over the Best Director Award to me and he had said in jest, ‘Kick 2 is ready now, and Jacqueline, you are not there!' He just joked and news spread that Jackie would be replaced in the film."



She's Very Much A Part Of The Film

He further added, ""Once I finish penning the script, I'll be completely sure. But at present, she's there in what I'm writing. But it's too early to talk about it."



Meanwhile, Jacqueline's Keeping Mum About Her Role

At a recent event when the actress was asked if she's doing Kick 2, she said, "I am working with Salman right now (Race 3). But I think Kick 2, the announcement right now has come down and I am very very happy that Nadiad (Sajid Nadiadwala) is working with Salman again. And I think details on anything more for Kick 2 should be coming from the producers and in time."

