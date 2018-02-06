 »   »   » DANGER ALERT! Anushka Sharma's New Poster Of Pari Will Scare The Hell Out Of You

It's raining announcements today! After the trailer of Ajay Devgn's Raid and Salman Khan announcing the new 'ladki' Warina Hussain opposite Aayush Sharma in Loveratri, it's Anushka Sharma's turn to drop a surprise.

But mind you, this one is spooky! The actress took to her Twitter handle to unveil a new poster of her upcoming film Pari and beware folks, it will leave you sh*t scared. Check it out here...



In the said poster, the blue-eyed Anushka is seen staring into the camera and oh my, those bloodstained nails are giving us full on creepy vibe. Too much mysterious feels!



But fret not, the actress announced that the film's teaser will be out and we are super duper excited for this flick. What about you folks?



Earlier while speaking to a leading daily Anushka was quoted as saying, "We have gone by instinct in choosing good cinema, and the audiences have liked both our films. Pari is a strong, engaging story and our team is brilliant. It's the kind of project that I love producing and delivering to audiences.



The actress will be sharing screen space with Parambrata Chatterjee of Kahaani fame for the first time. Parambrata was earlier quoted as saying to a leading daily, "The script of Pari worked for me immediately. Anushka is a brilliant actor and a superstar. Working on this film will be an enriching experience."



Meanwhile guys, mark the date! Pari is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 2nd March this year.

