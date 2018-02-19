 »   »   » Dear Aamir Khan, Karan Johar Has Got Something Really Sweet Things To Say About You!

Misconception About Indian Cinema

"I feel very sad when I still see people across the globe having this misconception about Indian cinema that it is all about song and dance.

This stereotypical view about our films can only be changed when we as a part of the entertainment industry go out and tell people that we have much more to offer in terms of storytelling and content than just actors dancing around trees."

Karan Praises Aamir

"Indian cinema is a victim of misconceptions on global stage. The way Aamir's (Khan) films have been performing in China proves that we can make a huge mark globally.

But only dialogue initiated by our filmmakers and actors can bring about this change," Karan told PTI in a telephonic interview from Berlin.

KJo On Growth Of Entertainment Industry

Karan says such initiatives by the central government are commendable and will "surely contribute a lot in the growth of Indian entertainment industry".

The director, who in the recent past has produced and presented films such as "Baahubali" and "The Lunchbox", says people often are surprised by the choices he makes as director and a producer-presenter.

But in both the cases his aim is to back the content which speaks "world language".

KJo Supports Good Content

"I am all about content. All I am doing as a producer is looking at films which have world language. It is about picking films that speak global language and that can only happen when the content appeals to the masses superseding the language barrier."

"It is not necessary that films I make will coincide with the kind of films I produce or present. My process as a director is mine and mine alone and I do what I am convinced with as a storyteller."