Deepika Padukone Is All Smiles; Walks Hand In Hand With Ranveer At Airport!

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for Honeymoon, spotted at Mumbai airport | FilmiBeat

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the airport today jetting off probably for a new year vacation. The newlyweds have been busy bees after their wedding in Italy last month and haven't had time for themselves. A string of wedding celebrations, of other's wedding celebrations, movie promotions and events had left the two with no time to go for a honeymoon. Well, it looks like this vacation could be a mini-honeymoon for them. Check out the photos of the two twinning in outfits as they are spotted at the airport!

    DeepVeer Spotted At Airport

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left for a new year vacation/mini-honeymoon today. The much adored couple were twinning in their outfits. They were both dressed in black. Deepika looked hot in a black turtleneck whereas Ranveer was wearing a black jacket over a black t-shirt. Ranveer is known for his quirky sense of fashion, but it looks like Deepika's influence rubbed off on him this time as he is sporting a relatively sober look at the airport.

    Twinning In Black

    Deepika is all smiles as she walks hand in hand with Ranveer at the airport. Ever since their wedding, they have been delighting fans with visuals of the two together, appearing at events, award ceremonies, wedding receptions. The two are visibly head over heels in love with each other, with a post-wedding glow that makes its way through even in images.

    Deepika Is All Smiles

    Deepika and Ranveer, who used to keep their relationship under wraps before they got married, have been more vocal about it since their wedding. They are flooring us with unabashed public displays of affection, heartfelt verbalization of their love for each other, and are disclosing bits of their relationship that has been for six years.

    Aren't They Adorable Together?

    In an interview with Filmfare recently, Deepika made a shocking revelation that she and Ranveer had been engaged for four years before tying the knot. Details of this revelation will be made available soon said the magazine. Even in an interview with Pinkvilla, Deepika opened up about why they had to keep their relationship private. She said, "All we were trying to do was protect it as much as possible because, to be honest, now that we're married I can say it; when you are in a relationship, it's very different from when you're married. And when you are still dating, things are very fragile. With marriage, suddenly things change. "

