 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reception: Deepika Arrives At The Venue To Oversee The Preparations

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Nagrota Attack: Free Run For Terrorists
-
- 5 Best Short And Safe Investments In India
- Ban On Registration Of New Vehicles In Bangalore — Does It Really Make A Difference?
- Launch Alert: Huawei Mate 20 Pro To Launch On 27th November
- Deepika And Ranveer Bangalore Reception: All You Need To Know!
- F1 Raceweek: Alonso Farewell Looms
- Typhus - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention
- Have You Visited These Saltwater Lakes Of India?
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to host a grand wedding reception in Bangalore at The Leela Palace which will be attended by their near and dear ones from both the sides. The preparations at The Leela are on in full swing and Deepika Padukone paid a visit to the venue in the afternoon to oversee if the preparations are going right.
Check out the pictures of Deepika Padukone paying a visit to The Leela Palace ahead of her wedding reception below...
View this post on Instagram
Deepika checking over the arrangements in the Leela Palace for her wedding reception 😍😍😍 . @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh. . . . . #ranveersingh #deepikaheaven #ranveer #deepveer #lakecomo #italy #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #deepveer #deepveerkishaadi #theknot #flowers #engaged #photooftheday #wedmegood #fashion #party #happy #bridal #bridestory #bridetobe #bridesmaids #weddingmakeup #weddingparty #love #wedding #ritual #weddingdress #weddingday #weddingphotography #bride #weddinginspiration
A post shared by #DeepVeerWale ❤ (@deepveerkishaaadi) on Nov 21, 2018 at 1:58am PST
Inside Pictures From The Reception Venue
Also, quite a few inside pictures from the reception venue are already doing the rounds on social media and several fan clubs of both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are carrying them.
Red Roses Are All Around
Also, if you notice, the venue is being decorated all around with red roses as Deepika is extremely fond of them. Their wedding in Lake Como was also decorated all around with red roses as well.
Rahul Dravid Will Attend The Wedding Reception
Coming to celebrities, it is reported that cricketer Rahul Dravid will be present at the reception to bless the couple and it is also stated that the menu for tonight's dinner is strictly South Indian and Deepika and her mother Ujjala had 2 to 3 rounds of food tasting a month ago before confirming the menu.
The Big Fat Wedding & Reception
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy on November 14 in a Konkani-themed wedding and November 15 in a Sindhi-style wedding. After the reception in Bangalore today, the couple will throw a reception party in Mumbai for their Bollywood colleagues on December 1, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. It would surely be a night to remember!
Most Read: So Funny & Hilarious, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Latest Wedding Pictures Becomes A Meme!