 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reception: Deepika Arrives At The Venue To Oversee The Preparations

Inside Pictures From The Reception Venue

Also, quite a few inside pictures from the reception venue are already doing the rounds on social media and several fan clubs of both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are carrying them.

Red Roses Are All Around

Also, if you notice, the venue is being decorated all around with red roses as Deepika is extremely fond of them. Their wedding in Lake Como was also decorated all around with red roses as well.

Rahul Dravid Will Attend The Wedding Reception

Coming to celebrities, it is reported that cricketer Rahul Dravid will be present at the reception to bless the couple and it is also stated that the menu for tonight's dinner is strictly South Indian and Deepika and her mother Ujjala had 2 to 3 rounds of food tasting a month ago before confirming the menu.

The Big Fat Wedding & Reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy on November 14 in a Konkani-themed wedding and November 15 in a Sindhi-style wedding. After the reception in Bangalore today, the couple will throw a reception party in Mumbai for their Bollywood colleagues on December 1, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. It would surely be a night to remember!