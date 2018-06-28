 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Was Asked To Get A BOOB JOB Done To Be Picked Up By Bollywood Producers!

Deepika Reveals The Sad Reality Of Film Industry

Speaking about facing sexism at the beginning of her career, she told, "There were lots of things I was advised [to do]. To get a boob job, do the beauty pageants. They felt it was the right way to be recognised or picked up by a Bollywood director or producer."

"It might be an easier way to achieve what you want to achieve. But I haven't been that person; I've always followed my gut."

Deepika On Marriage Rumours With Ranveer Singh

She says, "I try and keep it separate as much as possible, but I don't try to fight or control the speculation." She also added that her parents' marriage has always been the benchmark for her own approach. "The way they are as a couple, the way they have held the family together. They are amazing role models."

Deepika On #MeToo Campaign

"We're in the same position as the rest of the world, I think we're all in this together. There's so much more awareness. There are so many people who speak up and I think in the same way that we see the wheels moving in the right direction globally, I see the same thing happening in India as well."

Deepika On Her Battle With Depression

"There was a lot happening, people thought professionally it was one of the best years of my life. I was on a career high but that's the thing about depression, there are no warning signs.

"It just comes and it has nothing to do with how much money you have or how successful you are. Or what strata of society you come from. It can affect literally anyone."

"When depression goes undetected, it makes you suicidal. I think I've been fortunate to have had it detected early on in my life so it didn't get to that stage. But you can't separate them from one another; it's all in the same family."

Did You Know Deepika Was A Tomboy?

"As my mother says, I was never on ground level, always jumping off tables. I was a tomboy," said Deepika, while speaking about her childhood.

Deepika On Her Hollywood Debut

"I feel extremely fortunate that my debut film in Hollywood happened with a production house called One Race Films. That was [with] Vin Diesel and his sister, Samantha.

So I think when you have people at the top, when you have leaders who talk about inclusion, who understand diversity in its truest sense, not for a moment will you feel like an outsider or feel different. So at no point did I feel like a misfit."