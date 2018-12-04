 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone's Bachelorette Party Had A Rush Of Adrenaline; Actress Spills Inside Details!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Before Deepika Padukone got married to her beau Ranveer Singh, the would-be bride celebrated her bachelorette with her group of friends in Orlando for a week in the most unconventional way. Unlike other would-be-brides, the actress sat on the scariest roller-coaster rides there to feel 'that rush of adrenaline'.
In her latest interview with GQ magazine, the newly-married actress has spilled details about her bachelorette party which was definitely not for the faint-hearted-
'The Bachelors Crashed My Bachelorette'
Deepika told GQ magazine, "The bachelors crashed my bachelorette! Eventually, it became one big party with all our friends. We were in Orlando for a week and the aim was to get on the scariest roller coasters, to feel that rush of adrenaline, like you're flying."
This Is Insane!
"We went on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit [at Universal Studios], which Ellen DeGeneres posted about a while back. And the VR Avatar rides [at Disney's Animal Kingdom], for which we had to stand in line for two-and-a-half to three hours, were phenomenal," revealed Deepika
She Checks On Her 'Moody' Tulsi Plants & Orchids
The magazine quoted the actress as saying, "Unfortunately, I live in a tiny apartment, so I don't have the luxury of gardening, but I do what I can on my deck area."
"I have a tulsi plant and some orchids, which can be a bit moody. I talk to them in the mornings, ask them how they are, supervise how they're doing. But yeah, it's more that feeling of joy of seeing something grow and blossom," revealed Deepika.
Deepika Loves Flowers
If you folks have been following on Instagram regularly, you might be aware that she regularly keeps posting pictures of flowers on her page.
Check out some of her Instagram posts here-
just realised there’s no white flower emoji?🤔
