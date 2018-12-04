English
 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone's Bachelorette Party Had A Rush Of Adrenaline; Actress Spills Inside Details!

Deepika Padukone's Bachelorette Party Had A Rush Of Adrenaline; Actress Spills Inside Details!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Before Deepika Padukone got married to her beau Ranveer Singh, the would-be bride celebrated her bachelorette with her group of friends in Orlando for a week in the most unconventional way. Unlike other would-be-brides, the actress sat on the scariest roller-coaster rides there to feel 'that rush of adrenaline'.

    In her latest interview with GQ magazine, the newly-married actress has spilled details about her bachelorette party which was definitely not for the faint-hearted-

    'The Bachelors Crashed My Bachelorette'

    Deepika told GQ magazine, "The bachelors crashed my bachelorette! Eventually, it became one big party with all our friends. We were in Orlando for a week and the aim was to get on the scariest roller coasters, to feel that rush of adrenaline, like you're flying."

    This Is Insane!

    "We went on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit [at Universal Studios], which Ellen DeGeneres posted about a while back. And the VR Avatar rides [at Disney's Animal Kingdom], for which we had to stand in line for two-and-a-half to three hours, were phenomenal," revealed Deepika

    She Checks On Her 'Moody' Tulsi Plants & Orchids

    The magazine quoted the actress as saying, "Unfortunately, I live in a tiny apartment, so I don't have the luxury of gardening, but I do what I can on my deck area."

    "I have a tulsi plant and some orchids, which can be a bit moody. I talk to them in the mornings, ask them how they are, supervise how they're doing. But yeah, it's more that feeling of joy of seeing something grow and blossom," revealed Deepika.

    Deepika Loves Flowers

    If you folks have been following on Instagram regularly, you might be aware that she regularly keeps posting pictures of flowers on her page.

    Check out some of her Instagram posts here-

    View this post on Instagram

    #just

    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Sep 22, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 27, 2018 at 7:12pm PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    just realised there’s no white flower emoji?🤔

    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 5, 2018 at 12:45am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    #ghar

    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 9, 2018 at 10:20pm PDT

    ALSO READ: Unseen Pics From Ranveer- Deepika's Wedding Party: Couple Gets Goofy & Click Photos

    Read more about: deepika padukone ranveer singh
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 11:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue