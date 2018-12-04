 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone's Bachelorette Party Had A Rush Of Adrenaline; Actress Spills Inside Details!

'The Bachelors Crashed My Bachelorette'

Deepika told GQ magazine, "The bachelors crashed my bachelorette! Eventually, it became one big party with all our friends. We were in Orlando for a week and the aim was to get on the scariest roller coasters, to feel that rush of adrenaline, like you're flying."

This Is Insane!

"We went on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit [at Universal Studios], which Ellen DeGeneres posted about a while back. And the VR Avatar rides [at Disney's Animal Kingdom], for which we had to stand in line for two-and-a-half to three hours, were phenomenal," revealed Deepika

She Checks On Her 'Moody' Tulsi Plants & Orchids

The magazine quoted the actress as saying, "Unfortunately, I live in a tiny apartment, so I don't have the luxury of gardening, but I do what I can on my deck area."

"I have a tulsi plant and some orchids, which can be a bit moody. I talk to them in the mornings, ask them how they are, supervise how they're doing. But yeah, it's more that feeling of joy of seeing something grow and blossom," revealed Deepika.

Deepika Loves Flowers

If you folks have been following on Instagram regularly, you might be aware that she regularly keeps posting pictures of flowers on her page.