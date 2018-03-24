 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Bats For Mental Health Awareness! Read Details

Better Understanding On Mental Health Awareness

"This research initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to build a better understanding about mental health in our country."

The Fear Of Being Stigmatised!

"Our research shows that only over a quarter of the respondents are willing to be supportive in many aspects, while the remaining are either judgemental or fearful of those affected with mental illness."

Deepika Lends A Helping Hand!

"This is an extremely unfortunate situation for us to be in. It is absolutely critical that we as a society work together towards increasing awareness, reducing stigma and normalizing the need to seek support for mental illness."

The Word ‘Retard’

The Live Love Laugh Foundation's survey revealed that people instantly label mental illness patients as "retards" and 47% of the correspondents accepted calling the term.

Mental Illness Contaminates Other People?

The survey also showed that 67% of the respondents said that people suffering from mental illness "should have their own groups to avoid contaminating healthy people."

This Is So Rude!

The survey stated that 68% of people believe that people suffering from mental illness "should not be given any responsibility."

Lack Of Willpower

Also, 60% of the respondents believe that people suffering from mental illness "lack of self-discipline and willpower."