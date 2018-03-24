 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Bats For Mental Health Awareness! Read Details

Related Articles
We all know that Deepika Padukone suffered from depression and successfully came out of it in 2014 and shared her ordeal as to how difficult it feels being diagnosed by depression as nobody else understands the true meaning of mental health until they've suffered from it themselves. The actress has started her own NGO 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' and does her best to help people come out of depression and lead a healthy life.
The NGO has launched its own research into the matter and revealed that the public perception of mental health awareness is low and the people suffering from it fail to ask for help fearing the stigma surrounding it. Deepika Padukone opened up about the research finding by saying,
Better Understanding On Mental Health Awareness
"This research initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to build a better understanding about mental health in our country."
The Fear Of Being Stigmatised!
"Our research shows that only over a quarter of the respondents are willing to be supportive in many aspects, while the remaining are either judgemental or fearful of those affected with mental illness."
Deepika Lends A Helping Hand!
"This is an extremely unfortunate situation for us to be in. It is absolutely critical that we as a society work together towards increasing awareness, reducing stigma and normalizing the need to seek support for mental illness."
The Word Retard
The Live Love Laugh Foundation's survey revealed that people instantly label mental illness patients as "retards" and 47% of the correspondents accepted calling the term.
Mental Illness Contaminates Other People?
The survey also showed that 67% of the respondents said that people suffering from mental illness "should have their own groups to avoid contaminating healthy people."
This Is So Rude
The survey stated that 68% of people believe that people suffering from mental illness "should not be given any responsibility."
Lack Of Willpower
Also, 60% of the respondents believe that people suffering from mental illness "lack of self-discipline and willpower."
We appreciate Deepika Padukone's efforts in shedding light on the mental health awareness through a survey, and now that her foundation has a clear picture about what society really thinks about mental health patients, they can work on it accordingly and remove the stigma surrounding it. The road to achieve it is tough, but not impossible.