 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Becomes The First B-Town Celebrity To Make It To The A-List Area At Madame Tussauds

Recently we had reported that Deepika Padukone is all set to get immortalised in wax at the Madame Tussauds museum in London and Delhi, joining the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and others. Well folks, we have some more good news pouring on for all Deepika Padukone fans. Reportedly, the 'Padmaavat' actress will be the first Indian celebrity from Bollywood to make it to an exclusive A-List area at London's Madame Tussauds museum.
Deepika began the year with a bang with the magnum opus 'Padmaavat' and it looks like there's no stopping for the beautiful lady-
Deepika Padukone Joins Bragelina
Usually, wax statues of Bollywood stars have a separate A-List enclosure that's in the dedicated Bollywood section. But Deepika is all set to be the first Bollywood figure to "cross-over" to the main A-List, where her statue will be placed next to the likes of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and other big names from the world of showbiz.
It's An Amazing Feeling
When asked about how she feels about getting her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Deepika had earlier said, "It's an amazing feeling, to be honest. It's fun and exciting. And in a way, I think I feel a lot of gratitude as well when you give back to your fans..."
We Just Can't Wait To See Deepika's Wax Statue
The first wax figure will be launched in London early next year, followed by another one in Delhi a few months later.
And That Includes Her Beau Ranveer Singh!
Apparently, when Deepika shared a picture of her giving her measurements for the wax statue, Ranveer cheekily commented, "Nice Eyeballs'.