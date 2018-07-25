 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Becomes The First B-Town Celebrity To Make It To The A-List Area At Madame Tussauds

Deepika Padukone Joins Bragelina

Usually, wax statues of Bollywood stars have a separate A-List enclosure that's in the dedicated Bollywood section. But Deepika is all set to be the first Bollywood figure to "cross-over" to the main A-List, where her statue will be placed next to the likes of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and other big names from the world of showbiz.

It's An Amazing Feeling

When asked about how she feels about getting her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Deepika had earlier said, "It's an amazing feeling, to be honest. It's fun and exciting. And in a way, I think I feel a lot of gratitude as well when you give back to your fans..."

We Just Can't Wait To See Deepika's Wax Statue

The first wax figure will be launched in London early next year, followed by another one in Delhi a few months later.

And That Includes Her Beau Ranveer Singh!

Apparently, when Deepika shared a picture of her giving her measurements for the wax statue, Ranveer cheekily commented, "Nice Eyeballs'.