English
 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Becomes The First B-Town Celebrity To Make It To The A-List Area At Madame Tussauds

Deepika Padukone Becomes The First B-Town Celebrity To Make It To The A-List Area At Madame Tussauds

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Recently we had reported that Deepika Padukone is all set to get immortalised in wax at the Madame Tussauds museum in London and Delhi, joining the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and others. Well folks, we have some more good news pouring on for all Deepika Padukone fans. Reportedly, the 'Padmaavat' actress will be the first Indian celebrity from Bollywood to make it to an exclusive A-List area at London's Madame Tussauds museum.

    Deepika began the year with a bang with the magnum opus 'Padmaavat' and it looks like there's no stopping for the beautiful lady-

    Deepika Padukone Joins Bragelina

    Usually, wax statues of Bollywood stars have a separate A-List enclosure that's in the dedicated Bollywood section. But Deepika is all set to be the first Bollywood figure to "cross-over" to the main A-List, where her statue will be placed next to the likes of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and other big names from the world of showbiz.

    It's An Amazing Feeling

    When asked about how she feels about getting her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Deepika had earlier said, "It's an amazing feeling, to be honest. It's fun and exciting. And in a way, I think I feel a lot of gratitude as well when you give back to your fans..."

    We Just Can't Wait To See Deepika's Wax Statue

    The first wax figure will be launched in London early next year, followed by another one in Delhi a few months later.

    And That Includes Her Beau Ranveer Singh!

    Apparently, when Deepika shared a picture of her giving her measurements for the wax statue, Ranveer cheekily commented, "Nice Eyeballs'.

    Read more about: deepika padukone
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue