 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Breaks Into A Cute Dance For Her Boyfriend Ranveer Singh On His Birthday!

Love Makes You Do Such Cute Things!

Deepika shared a super cute video of her breaking into groovy dance to wish Ranveer on his birthday. She posted the video on her Instagram stories and captioned it as, "Hey hottie (@ranveersingh), it's your birthday," she wrote with a boomerang video of her dancing in front of a colourful jukebox in a dark room."



Ranveer Is A Lucky Man

Well, after watching this video, we are pretty sure Ranveer must have broke into a 'happy dance' too. What do you think folks?



Wedding Bells Ringing For The Couple Soon?

Lately, the tinsel town is abuzz with reports that Ranveer- Deepika might get hitched in the month of December. When Deepika was quizzed about these speculations in an interview with Evening Standard, the actress remained tight-lipped and instead quipped, "I try and keep it separate as much as possible, but I don't try to fight or control the speculation.'



Coming Back To Ranveer Singh

Rohit Shetty shared a new still from his upcoming film Simmba to wish the birthday boy. He captioned it as, "Straight. Simple. Honest. Hard Working and Pure at Heart. Be the way you are. God bless you with loads and loads of Success, Good Health and Happiness. Lots of Love to you my little Brother."



Ranveer Gets A Sweet Surprise On 'Simmba' Sets

Five hundred members of 'Simmba' unit and fans broke into the birthday song as the actor reported at work for the midnight shift in Hyderabad. They celebrated his birthday with a custom-made Nutella cake - Ranveer's favourite sweet treat - as well as fireworks.



He Was Overwhelmed

A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Ranveer was called on set to give a shot. As he walked out of his vanity van, he realised that the entire crew was present to celebrate his birthday. He was overwhelmed."

