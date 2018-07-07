 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Breaks Into A Cute Dance For Her Boyfriend Ranveer Singh On His Birthday!

Related Articles
- Deepika Padukone Clocks 25 M Followers On Instagram!
- Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Wedding To Take Place In India, Not In Italy!
- Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why Ranveer Singh Should Get The 'Best Boyfriend' Trophy
- Did Neetu Indirectly Blame Deepika & Katrina Kaif For Their Failed Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor?
- Deepika Padukone Reveals It All; Her Favorite Food To Her Favorite Emoji!
- Shahrukh Khan Gets Special Treatment From Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh; Wedding Fixed On Nov 12
- Deepika Padukone Was Asked To Get A BOOB JOB Done To Be Picked Up By Bollywood Producers!
- Deepika Padukone To Step Into Sridevi's Shoes For A Remake?
- Venue Is Set! Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone To Get Married In This Beautiful Country?
- Attracting Luck After Dating Alia Bhatt? Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Going To Hollywood!
- Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Finalize Their Destination Wedding Date, Insiders Leak Details!
- Ranbir Kapoor Ignores Katrina Kaif While Singing Praises Of Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt!
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone...ufff these two never fail to make us go all 'aww' over their cute romance. From posting lovey-dovey comments on each other's social media posts to speaking adorable things about each other in interviews, the lovebirds give us some serious relationship goals time and again. While we often see Ranveer dropping adorable (and sometimes even cheesy) comments on Deepika's posts, this time it was his lady love's turn to surprise him.
Ranveer Singh who turned a year older yesterday received a special birthday message from Deepika and we bet you would say it's cute as a button. Check it out right away here-
A post shared by Layan 🇰🇼 (@deepikapadukone_arabfc) on Jul 6, 2018 at 7:15am PDT
Love Makes You Do Such Cute Things!
Deepika shared a super cute video of her breaking into groovy dance to wish Ranveer on his birthday. She posted the video on her Instagram stories and captioned it as, "Hey hottie (@ranveersingh), it's your birthday," she wrote with a boomerang video of her dancing in front of a colourful jukebox in a dark room."
Ranveer Is A Lucky Man
Well, after watching this video, we are pretty sure Ranveer must have broke into a 'happy dance' too. What do you think folks?
Wedding Bells Ringing For The Couple Soon?
Lately, the tinsel town is abuzz with reports that Ranveer- Deepika might get hitched in the month of December. When Deepika was quizzed about these speculations in an interview with Evening Standard, the actress remained tight-lipped and instead quipped, "I try and keep it separate as much as possible, but I don't try to fight or control the speculation.'
Coming Back To Ranveer Singh
Rohit Shetty shared a new still from his upcoming film Simmba to wish the birthday boy. He captioned it as, "Straight. Simple. Honest. Hard Working and Pure at Heart. Be the way you are. God bless you with loads and loads of Success, Good Health and Happiness. Lots of Love to you my little Brother."
Ranveer Gets A Sweet Surprise On 'Simmba' Sets
Five hundred members of 'Simmba' unit and fans broke into the birthday song as the actor reported at work for the midnight shift in Hyderabad. They celebrated his birthday with a custom-made Nutella cake - Ranveer's favourite sweet treat - as well as fireworks.
He Was Overwhelmed
A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Ranveer was called on set to give a shot. As he walked out of his vanity van, he realised that the entire crew was present to celebrate his birthday. He was overwhelmed."
Check out the sneak-peek from Ranveer's birthday celebrations on Simmba sets here-
A post shared by Ranveerian's (@ll._ranveerian_.ll) on Jul 6, 2018 at 2:19am PDT
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.