 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone's Bridal Sari Decoded: Here's Why She Chose These Outfits For Her Wedding!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding has been the talk of the town for all its grandeur and royalty. Away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi, the lovebirds opted for a destination wedding at Lake Como in Italy in the presence of their close friends and family. Their wedding was a two-day affair with a Konkani wedding on 14th November, followed by a Sindhi wedding on 15th November.

After returning from Italy, the newlyweds hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru on 21st November. Deepika's looks from all the three ceremonies left everyone mesmerized and her bridal outfits were a topic of discussion.

Deepika chose a traditional Kanjivaram sari for her Konkani wedding and a gold Kanjivaram sari for her Bengaluru reception, both from the label known as 'The House of Angadi'.

A source told Zoom, "The sarees were selected by Deepika and her parents jointly. She was personally at the store and tried out the saris. As is the case in most South Indian weddings, the selection of the bride's trousseau is a family affair but since tradition demands that the sari be gifted from mother to daughter, technically it was a 'gift'."

Deepika's Sari From Her Konkani Wedding Was A Limited Edition Like any South Indian bride, Deepika's first choice was Kanjeevaram. Zoom quoted a source, "The designs were chosen from the limited edition series given the bride's need to stand out and wear something truly exclusive." The Kanjivaram Sari Carried A Special Symbolism For Her Married Life The sari which Deepika wore for her Konkani wedding was pure gold zari Kanjivaram brocade Silk, with Gandaberunda (two-headed bird) motif. Zoom quoted a source, "The body design is the Gandaberunda (or two-headed bird) the mythological figure which is representative of the state of Karnataka. The two-headed bird represents prosperity and wisdom i.e material wealth and spiritual wealth. It is very symbolic for the bride to have chosen this sari." Deepika's Attire For Her Sindhi Wedding Deepika's bridal outfit for the Sindhi wedding, too, had a special wish for the newlyweds. The border of her dupatta had, 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava' written in gold. The Sanskrit quote means, 'May you always be lucky as a married woman'. Decoding Deepika's Kanjivaram Sari From Her Reception For her wedding reception in Bengaluru, Deepika picked up an Advaya pure zari gold Kanjivaram silk saree, designed by K Radharaman. A source told Zoom, "The saree worn in her reception is an Advaya tissue brocade saree and is a Pure Zari Kanjivaram. The body is embellished with a beautiful all over Jaal and the Pallav is closely woven."

Meanwhile, which one out of these three looks of Deepika Padukone is your favourite? Let us know in the comment section below.