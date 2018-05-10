 »   »   » Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone SLAYS It Like A Boss! View Pictures

Related Articles
Deepika Padukone arrived at the Cannes and has been slaying it like a boss as she shared a lot of pictures sporting different outfits and her fans are absolutely loving every bit of it. Her 3 different looks from Loreal are doing the rounds on Instagram and the Padmaavat actress is all set and roaring to walk the red carpet on day 1 and day 2.
As soon as Deepika Padukone landed at the French Riviera, she straight away headed of to Hotel Martinez which is situated on the Boulevard de la Croisette. Her first look was the classic white top and denims and posed by the balcony which has a breathtaking view. Another picture showcased Deepika Padukone applying Loreal make-up and the image is as good as it gets. Check out the various avatars of Deepika Padukone at the Cannes 2018 below...
The Airport Look
Deepika Padukone arrived at the airport in style and her huge smile says it all. There's excitement all over the place, folks!
White Top & Denim
Deepika Padukone surprised everyone by sporting a white top and denims at the Cannes 2018, as not many people opt for the casual look. But kudos to Deepika for this!
The Mirror Pose
Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the prettiest one of them all? Well, Deepika Padukone without a doubt, of course!
Posing By The French Riveria
Deepika Padukone looks dazzling as she poses by the French Riveria and made everyone skip a heartbeat.
Just Beautiful
Deepika Padukone looks so beautiful in this picture, doesn't she? She looks nothing less than a million dollars, folks!
The Looks That Kill
Deepika Padukone's got the looks that kill and she has the ability to make anyone go weak in the knees in an instant.
The Queen Of Cannes
Going by how amazing Deepika Padukone looks in all the pictures, we guess she's all set to rule Cannes 2018, peeps!
Posing With Fans
Deepika Padukone happily posed with her fans at the Cannes 2018 and we're sure that there's many more to come.
Just Chilling Around
Here's Deepika Padukone just chilling with the backdrop of the beach, and even then she looks so down right gorgeous!
It's Shoot Time
The Padmaavat actress didn't waste time and got down to business - photoshoots, of course!
The Red Carpet
Deepika Padukone is all set to walk the ramp at the Cannes 2018 on day 1 and day 2.
