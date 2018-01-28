 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Celebrates The Success Of Padmaavat Over Rajasthani Thali! [SEE PICS]

Deepika Padukone CELEBRATES Padmaavat Success with Rajasthani Thali; Watch video | FilmiBeat

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone celebrated the tremendous box office and critical response garnered by her latest magnum opus Padmaavat while feasting on Rajasthani thali.

Ever since the release of Padmaavat film critics from across the country have been showering Deepika with the choicest praises.

In addition to critics, the actress also has been receiving love and appreciation from audience across quarters, a testimony of which was seen on social media with Deepika fans stepping out in large numbers to watch the first-day first show of Padmaavat.



To mark the phenomenal success of the film, the stunning actress hosted a dinner for her near and dear ones from media. Check out the pictures here...



Everyone got a piece of Rani Sa as Deepika got into a candid conversation while feasting over the Rajasthani thali. "To make up for the Rajasthani food that I never got to eat when shooting Padmaavat," the actress said flaunting her dimpled smile.



She further revealed that the best compliment she received for her performance as Padmavati came from Javed Akhtar Saab who told her, 'This is my Mother India!' Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) Sir and I just bowed. We were humbled."



Speaking about her parents' reaction to the film, Deepika said, "We always FaceTime each other after my films release and this time I could see from their expressions that they were overwhelmed - they just couldn't believe what they had seen. I could tell that they were stunned. They were asking themselves, 'Is this really our daughter?'



All the love and appreciation from fans and audience has resulted in Deepika's Padmaavat witnessing exceptional opening inspite of protest.



The success of the film and the love garnered by the audiences has Deepika feasting over Marwadi cuisines.



The initial reviews cant stop raving about Deepika Padukone's power-packed performance in the film. The epitome of beauty expressed grace, valor and sacrifice all through her eyes winning hearts of the audience.