Known to be a global phenomenon, Deepika Padukone clocks 25 M followers on Instagram. The dimpled beauty has continued to amass a huge fan following ever since her Bollywood debut owing to her immense popularity across various platforms.

To the fact that she is the most followed Asian Woman on Twitter, Deepika Padukone has now marked 25 M followers on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone began the year with a bang with the magnum opus 'Padmaavat'. The actress not only won the hearts of the audience but also garnered rave reviews for her apt portrayal of Rani Padmini.

Termed as the Queen of 100 crores club, Deepika Padukone holds the most number of 7 100 crores films, while her last outing Padmavat clocking 300 crores at the box office.

With this Deepika was titled the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club with a woman led film. The actress also made everyone proud by emerging as the only actress to feature in TIME's 100 influential lists this year.

Recently, Deepika Padukone made heads turn with her stunning appearance at the MET Gala and Cannes 2018.

She leads the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry followed with being the highest paid actress.

Meanwhile in her latest interview with Evening Standard magazine, Deepika opened up about her battle with depression in 2014. She was quoted as saying, "There was a lot happening - people thought professionally it was one of the best years of my life. I was on a career high but that's the thing about depression - there are no warning signs. It just comes and it has nothing to do with how much money you have or how successful you are. Or what strata of society you come from. It can affect literally anyone.'

On the personal front, speculations are rife that Deepika might tie the knot with beau Ranveer Singh this year. Reacting to these reports, the actress said, "I try and keep it separate as much as possible, but I don't try to fight or control the speculation.'