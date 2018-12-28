 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Confirms Her Superhero Film: 'It's Something My Friend & I Are Developing'

Deepika Confimrs Her Superhero Flick

The actress told Filmfare, "Yes, I'm working on it. I hope it happens. There's no script as yet."

Deepika Reveals How The Idea For The Superhero Flick Germinated

"It's something my friend and I are developing. I was in the plane with a friend from the industry and talking about the movies we'd like to make. We realised that this superhero film is something we'd like to make. It's a seed we're nurturing."

Will This Film Hit The Shooting Floors After 'Chhapaak'?

To this, the actress replied, "It could be. But it needs to come together. All the elements in the film need to be correct. From the characters to the director, everything needs to be fixed."

Speaking About Chhapaak

Deepika was recently quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, "It's an important story to be told. Period. I don't think it has anything to do with male or female, it's about the human spirit. It's about bravery and triumph. Hopefully, we'll be able to bring about a social change."

Deepika On Why She Chose To Tell This Story

"The only reason we are able to tell this story of brave souls like Laxmi (Agarwal), who have had the courage to turn their life around and make it something positive. There's so much more than just the incident itself."

She further added, "Of course, that's one part of the story but there's so much more about that. About their journey, about their triumph which I think there's a lot for us to learn from."