 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Corrects A Headline Which Mentions Her Sister Anisha As The 'Other Padukone'

A leading newspaper published an article on Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone and the whole piece was about how she achieved success in golf and how her mental ability and health were appreciated. The sad part is that the headline and the sub-headline of the article has no reference of Anisha Padukone, but just says 'The Other Padukone' and the sub-heading reads 'The youngest Padukone on golf'.

Despite the article solely dedicated to Anisha Padukone's accomplishments in the field of golf, the piece made her piggyback on Deepika Padukone and Prakash Padukone's name and this did not go down well with the Padmaavat actress Deepika, as she took to her Instagram handle by posting a picture of the article and captioned it as, "Not the 'other' Padukone...'The' Padukone! I'm soo proud of you my little baby girl... @anishapadukone."

It's great to see Deepika Padukone standing up for her sister Anisha, right? She won the hearts of the netizens for the day and her fans loved the way she took a stand.

Also, just a few months ago, Deepika and Anisha Padukone had a fun time in Neha Dhupia's chat show Vogue BFFs, in which Neha asked Anisha which is Deepika's worst movie till date. The young lass, without blinking an eye, said that she finds Chandini Chowk To China to be Deepika's worst, for which even Deepika nodded her head and agreed.