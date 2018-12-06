English
 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone DEFEATS Priyanka Chopra To Reach The Number One Spot In THIS!

Deepika Padukone DEFEATS Priyanka Chopra To Reach The Number One Spot In THIS!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It looks like the battle between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra will never come to an end as polls, the number of Instagram & Twitter followers, richest actresses of the year comparisons, etc. will never leave the two as long as they are in the show business. A UK-based publication just released a poll of the '50 Sexiest Asian Women' and the battle was clearly between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra as it went neck-to-neck. Check out the poll results below...

    Deepika Padukone Named Sexiest Asian Woman In UK Poll

    Deepika Padukone was named the 'Sexiest Asian Woman' in the UK poll which includes 50 other women and it's really a remarkable feat for the Padmaavat actress.

    Priyanka Chopra Comes In The Second Place

    Priyanka Chopra was in the 2nd spot of the 'Sexiest Asian Woman' in the UK poll and came pretty close to winning. We're glad that both the number 1 and 2 spots have been taken by our very own Bollywood queens Deepika and Priyanka.

    TV Actress Nia Sharma In The 3rd Spot

    The 3rd spot was taken by Nia Sharma, a television actress. It looks like the people in the UK have a fine inclination towards Indian women and their beauty.

    Mahira Khan Held The 4th Spot

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who also starred in Shahrukh Khan's Raees was at the 4th position in the 'Sexiest Asian Woman' poll.

    Aishwarya Rai & Madhuri Dixit Made It To The List

    Bollywood beauties Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit made it to the list of 'Sexiest Asian Women' as well. While Aishwarya held the 30th position, Madhuri was at 45. Also, Jacqueline Fernandez held the 47th spot.

    Most Read: US Article INSULTS & SHAMES Priyanka Chopra For Marrying Nick Jonas; Calls Her Fraud & A Scam Artist

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 16:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue