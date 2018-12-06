 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone DEFEATS Priyanka Chopra To Reach The Number One Spot In THIS!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
It looks like the battle between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra will never come to an end as polls, the number of Instagram & Twitter followers, richest actresses of the year comparisons, etc. will never leave the two as long as they are in the show business. A UK-based publication just released a poll of the '50 Sexiest Asian Women' and the battle was clearly between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra as it went neck-to-neck. Check out the poll results below...
Deepika Padukone Named Sexiest Asian Woman In UK Poll
Deepika Padukone was named the 'Sexiest Asian Woman' in the UK poll which includes 50 other women and it's really a remarkable feat for the Padmaavat actress.
Priyanka Chopra Comes In The Second Place
Priyanka Chopra was in the 2nd spot of the 'Sexiest Asian Woman' in the UK poll and came pretty close to winning. We're glad that both the number 1 and 2 spots have been taken by our very own Bollywood queens Deepika and Priyanka.
TV Actress Nia Sharma In The 3rd Spot
The 3rd spot was taken by Nia Sharma, a television actress. It looks like the people in the UK have a fine inclination towards Indian women and their beauty.
Mahira Khan Held The 4th Spot
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who also starred in Shahrukh Khan's Raees was at the 4th position in the 'Sexiest Asian Woman' poll.
Aishwarya Rai & Madhuri Dixit Made It To The List
Bollywood beauties Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit made it to the list of 'Sexiest Asian Women' as well. While Aishwarya held the 30th position, Madhuri was at 45. Also, Jacqueline Fernandez held the 47th spot.
