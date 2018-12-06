 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone DEFEATS Priyanka Chopra To Reach The Number One Spot In THIS!

Deepika Padukone Named Sexiest Asian Woman In UK Poll

Deepika Padukone was named the 'Sexiest Asian Woman' in the UK poll which includes 50 other women and it's really a remarkable feat for the Padmaavat actress.

Priyanka Chopra Comes In The Second Place

Priyanka Chopra was in the 2nd spot of the 'Sexiest Asian Woman' in the UK poll and came pretty close to winning. We're glad that both the number 1 and 2 spots have been taken by our very own Bollywood queens Deepika and Priyanka.

TV Actress Nia Sharma In The 3rd Spot

The 3rd spot was taken by Nia Sharma, a television actress. It looks like the people in the UK have a fine inclination towards Indian women and their beauty.

Mahira Khan Held The 4th Spot

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who also starred in Shahrukh Khan's Raees was at the 4th position in the 'Sexiest Asian Woman' poll.

Aishwarya Rai & Madhuri Dixit Made It To The List

Bollywood beauties Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit made it to the list of 'Sexiest Asian Women' as well. While Aishwarya held the 30th position, Madhuri was at 45. Also, Jacqueline Fernandez held the 47th spot.