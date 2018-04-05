 »   »   » IT'S HAPPENING! Deepika Padukone DOESN'T DENY Marrying Ranveer Singh; Reacts To All The Buzz

Related Articles
- Fans UPSET With Deepika Padukone For Pairing Up With Ranbir Kapoor As She's MARRYING Ranveer Singh
- Kangana Ranaut Takes A MAJOR DIG At Deepika Padukone & Kareena Kapoor Over Their OBSCENE Item Songs
- Ex-Lovers Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone To Walk The Ramp Together For Manish Malhotra!
- When A Superstar OUSTED Deepika Padukone From A Film & EX-BF Ranbir Kapoor Came To Her Rescue!
- Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Marry By The End Of 2018! Reception To Be Held In India & Abroad
- Katrina Kaif, A High Maintenance Bahu? Why Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Was SCEPTICAL ONLY About Her?
- Deepika Padukone Emits Radiance On The Cover Of Filmfare Middle East
- Baaghi 2 First Day (Opening) BO Collection! This Tiger Shroff Film Beats Deepika's Padmaavat
- Deepika Padukone Emerges As The No. 1 Bollywood Celeb With Genuine Followers On Social Media!
- Taking A DIG AT Deepika Padukone? Kangana Ranaut Says Many Actresses Are LYING About Their Salaries
- FYI Ranbir, Alia Bhatt Might End The COLD WAR Between Your EX-GFs Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone!
- She Is NOT AFRAID! Deepika Padukone UNHAPPY With Salman Khan's Comment; Takes A DIG At Him
- AIB Knockout: Bombay High Court Refuses Interim Relief To Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor!
Deepika Padukone's wedding rumours have become the talk of town. Remember how Facebook/Instagram/Twitter were inundated with the wedding pictures of Anushka Sharma, when she tied knot with Virat Kohli? There's no denying that Deepika-Ranveer's wedding will create less buzz.
Earlier reports suggested that Deepika and Ranveer will have a destination wedding and it will be a private affair. "It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow."
While talking to Anupama Chopra, Deepika reacts to all the buzz around her marriage and here's what she has to say..
Deepika Can See Herself As A Working Wife
Speaking about her marriage, Deepika said, "It's too much a part of my life for me to say I can walk away from it. But I think that home, family, parents, marriage is very important for me.
Today I can see my self as a working wife or mother. I think I'd drive every body around me mad if I didn't work."
Will Deepika Tie Knot In August?
As per sources, their families have shortlisted four auspicious dates from August to December. Deepika also chit-chatted with Rajeev Masand and said marriage is every girl's dream and she is no different.
"When it is time, I'll know that it is the right time. I think as an institution, it is extremely important."
'Marriage Is Important'
"That's the way I have been brought up. It is extremely important for me to see myself like that. It is every girl's dream. I have always followed my instinct and I know that I will feel it when I am ready and when it's meant to happen."
Does Speculation About Her Wedding Bother Her?
Deepika Padukone rather gave a sassy reply and said, "No, because it's 4th time engaged and 5th time married off, so it doesn't surprise me anymore."
Deepika On Her Life After Padmaavat
Deepika was quoted as saying, "I'm helping my parents complete their home. I'm putting my own house in order - I love doing that. I was setting up my office. It was year end so I was busy closing accounts. So just some paperwork, a little printing, stapling and emailing - I love doing that."
Deepika On Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2
Deepika also revealed that she would love doing a film which is fun and light also said, "I can't tell you how many people have said, can you do another Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani?"
But people aren't making that many love stories any more. Everyone is making sports biopics. I want to do something fun and light - that's my brief! And that hasn't come as yet."
Deepika On Handling Success
Deepika Padukone's last film, Padmaavat earned 300 Crores and now she is touted as one of the most bankable actresses of the B-town. When asked how she handles her success, here's what Dippy said:
"It's important to keep reminding yourself of why you are here and who are those people and what are those decisions that helped you get here. If I had to sum it up in one line - it is to not forget my roots. I mean that in so many ways."
Did You Know Deepika Was 'Camera Shy'?
"I'm still shy. I'm just better equipped to handle it. But I'm inherently shy and awkward. I think the mistake that I made earlier is that the fact that I was shy off screen, I'd bring it on screen too.
I think directors who realised that and understood how to break it, they did. But on my own I think I was able to change it in Cocktail."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.