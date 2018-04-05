 »   »   » IT'S HAPPENING! Deepika Padukone DOESN'T DENY Marrying Ranveer Singh; Reacts To All The Buzz

Deepika Can See Herself As A Working Wife

Speaking about her marriage, Deepika said, "It's too much a part of my life for me to say I can walk away from it. But I think that home, family, parents, marriage is very important for me.

Today I can see my self as a working wife or mother. I think I'd drive every body around me mad if I didn't work."

Will Deepika Tie Knot In August?

As per sources, their families have shortlisted four auspicious dates from August to December. Deepika also chit-chatted with Rajeev Masand and said marriage is every girl's dream and she is no different.

"When it is time, I'll know that it is the right time. I think as an institution, it is extremely important."

'Marriage Is Important'

"That's the way I have been brought up. It is extremely important for me to see myself like that. It is every girl's dream. I have always followed my instinct and I know that I will feel it when I am ready and when it's meant to happen."

Does Speculation About Her Wedding Bother Her?

Deepika Padukone rather gave a sassy reply and said, "No, because it's 4th time engaged and 5th time married off, so it doesn't surprise me anymore."

Deepika On Her Life After Padmaavat

Deepika was quoted as saying, "I'm helping my parents complete their home. I'm putting my own house in order - I love doing that. I was setting up my office. It was year end so I was busy closing accounts. So just some paperwork, a little printing, stapling and emailing - I love doing that."

Deepika On Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2

Deepika also revealed that she would love doing a film which is fun and light also said, "I can't tell you how many people have said, can you do another Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani?"

But people aren't making that many love stories any more. Everyone is making sports biopics. I want to do something fun and light - that's my brief! And that hasn't come as yet."

Deepika On Handling Success

Deepika Padukone's last film, Padmaavat earned 300 Crores and now she is touted as one of the most bankable actresses of the B-town. When asked how she handles her success, here's what Dippy said:



"It's important to keep reminding yourself of why you are here and who are those people and what are those decisions that helped you get here. If I had to sum it up in one line - it is to not forget my roots. I mean that in so many ways."

Did You Know Deepika Was 'Camera Shy'?

"I'm still shy. I'm just better equipped to handle it. But I'm inherently shy and awkward. I think the mistake that I made earlier is that the fact that I was shy off screen, I'd bring it on screen too.

I think directors who realised that and understood how to break it, they did. But on my own I think I was able to change it in Cocktail."