 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Emerges As The No. 1 Bollywood Celeb With Genuine Followers On Social Media!

With the ongoing dismissal of bot accounts, Twitter has conducted an audit to verify the number of fake followers or ghost accounts.

In a social media check, it has emerged that Bollywood's leading lady reigns social media with the highest number of genuine followers amongst celebrity pages.



As per the Editor of popular UK based magazine Eastern Eye, Asjad Nasir, Deepika Padukone is number one #Bollywood star overall on the three most popular social networking sites (Facebook, Instagram & Twitter) with the most combined real followers.



Asjad Nazir took to his social media handle and tweeted,"It is official! The number one #Bollywood star overall on the three most popular social networking sites (Facebook, Instagram & Twitter) with the most combined real followers is @deepikapadukone (remarkable considering she uses social media less than others)"



Deepika Padukone who commands the title of the Most Followed Asian Woman on social media with an audience base of more than 75 million followers across platforms.



The latest finding brings to the forefront the massive organic hold the actress has on social media, by being followed by real users.



Considering that Deepika uses social media sparingly as opposed to her Btown colleagues, her social media wealth proves that Deepika rules the audience's hearts in the digital universe too.



The actress is known to have some of the most loyal fan clubs on social media, with her fans celebrating every minuscule detail of Deepika's life. More recently, social media was a testimony to a unique phenomenon whereby fans took to platforms in support of Deepika's last release, Padmaavat, pledging to watch every film of the actress first-day first show.



Deepika's fandom and massive audience pull resulted in Padmaavat becoming the highest opening film of 2018. The magnum opus period drama mounted on the actress currently stands at a whooping 300 plus crores business in India, marking Deepika's first entry into 300 cr club and seventh in the 100 crore club.