 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Emits Radiance On The Cover Of Filmfare Middle East

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone graced the cover of Filmfare Middle East for the April issue. The actress looks graceful as ever in her casual chic avatar donning a pair of blue jeans and a grey polo neck top, complimenting it with white shoes.

Acing the game like a boss, Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of Bollywood. Fearless in her endeavour the actress is conquering one milestone at a time in her gracious journey.

The actress took to her social media to share the cover as she unveiled it at an event yesterday. Deepika shared, "#fun #fabulous #fearless #filmfare Thank You for the honour...".

The official handle of Filmfare shared the cover on her social media saying "#filmfareme is launched and how! @deepikapadukone looked stunning at the gala night! #deepikapadukone #filmfareme @bollywoodparksdubai".

The actress looked stunning in a Black gown at the gala night of Filmfare Middle East in Dubai last night.

Deepika Padukone began the year with a bang as she won hearts of the audience across the globe with her royal avatar as the Rajputani Queen in Padmaavat.

The actress garnered immense appreciation and love from all quarters for her powerful performance as the Rajputani Queen. Earning accolades for not just her beauty but also effortless acting, the actress was hailed by the critics and audience alike.

Shouldering one of the most epic period dramas ever in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone emerged to be the Queen of 100 Crore Club with her last release Padmaavat.

Padmaavat proves to be Deepika Padukone's 7th film in the 100 cr club and her hattrick in the 200 cr club.

The period drama has now entered the 300 crore club creating history for a woman led film in Indian Cinema.

Becoming the reigning queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid actresses of Bollywood. Not just films, the actress is super popular in the brand markets, with a host of endorsements to her credit!