 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Ends Cold War With Katrina Kaif; Does The Unexpected On Her Birthday!

Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif are anything but friends and the reason is the one and only Ranbir Kapoor! But now that Ranbir Kapoor is out of Katrina's life and apparently dating Alia Bhatt, it seems Deepika Padukone is ready to extend an olive branch to Kat! Wondering why we would say so? Yesterday (July 16, 2018) Katrina turned a year older and shared a picture on her special day. While many celebs posted a wish for the actress, what grabbed everyone's attention was the comment by Deepika Padukone!
Yes, you heard it right. Deepika not only wished Katrina on her birthday but left a sweet comment on her Instagram page, leaving all the fans happy!
Here's What Deepika Wrote On Katrina's Picture...
Deepika Padukone commented on Katrina's latest picture saying, "Happy birthday! Wishing you good health and happiness always," - (sic) followed by a heart emoticon. Sweet, we say!
We wonder if Ranbir would be happy to learn that Deepika & Katrina are trying to end their cold war or be worried about the same!
Also See, Here's How Other Celebs Wished Katrina
Katrina Kaif's Zero co-star, Shahrukh Khan had a surprise for Katrina Kaif on her special day. The Superstar shared her first look from Zero and captioned it as saying, "There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty....hope u all also give it love. @katrinakaif." - (sic)
Arjun's Wish Was Filled With Love
He wrote, "Happy birthday fellow cancerian @katrinakaif from then to now, u have been my partner in crime (the kind we don't discuss on social media) hope u have a good one, smile more, be happy & keep kickin ass cause ur good at it...#katrinakahappybirthday !!!
Ps - we still gotta do that film together...#justsaying." - (sic)
Awwww!
Sonam Kapoor also wished Katrina Kaif through her Instagram story and they are looking so gorgeous in this picture.
Alia Wished Katrina Too!
While fans are quite unsure about Katrina-Alia's 'best friendship', Alia made sure to wish the actress through her Instagram page amid all the awkwardness caused by her affair with Ranbir Kapoor.
Parineeti & Shraddha Wished Katrina Too!
Among other celebs, Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra wished the actress too by sharing throwback pictures with her.
Anushka's Wish For Katrina
Katrina Kaif's Zero co-star, Anushka Sharma also shared her first look from Zero and wished the actress saying, "Happy happpyy birthday @katrinakaif ... You're going to wow everyone in #Zero.. Have a great year." - (sic)