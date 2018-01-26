 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Picked Her Favourite Cricketer & It's Not Virat Kohli Or Yuvraj Singh!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone revealed that he favourite cricketer is none other than our very own 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Crush On Her

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had previously revealed that he had a crush on Deepika Padukone.

He's On Top

So Deepika Padukone favours Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a cricketer much more than Virat Kohli or Yuvraj Singh.

Cricket Event

Deepika Padukone had once hosted a cricketing event as well along with Shahrukh Khan.

Deepika-MSD

Deepika Padukone even handed captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni with an award as well.

Sportswoman

Deepika Padukone is herself a badminton player and knows a lot about a lot of sports too.

Badminton Player

She had previously revealed that if she wasn't an actress, she'd be a badminton player.

Confidence Is Key

She confidently stated that as a badminton player, she'd win the Olympic gold medal to India as well.

Grand Release

Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat is out and is doing really well at the box office.

BO Collections

We're sure Padmaavat will reach the 100 Crores mark in no matter of time.