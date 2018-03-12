 »   »   » Heartbreaking! Deepika Padukone Gets Emotional; Talks About Irrfan Khan's Ill Health

Actress Deepika Padukone, recently won the Entertainer of the Year honour at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards. At the awards function, the actress interacted with the media and also spoke about her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan's health.
A few days ago, Irrfan Khan had revealed on Twitter that he is suffering from a rare disease. When Deepika was asked about Irrfan, the actress almost choked.
Irrfan's Health Is Not Best At This Point
"I think we should always pray for people and their good health. If his (Irrfan's) health is not best at this point, I think it is important for all of us to pray, not just for him, but for everyone.''
We All Should Say A Little Prayer
"I always say a small little prayer for myself and everyone around. Yes, I think the last couple of weeks have been emotionally challenging, but yes, I think we all should say a little prayer," she said.
Hope For The Best
"I think like he has requested that there are times when people need to be left alone for sometime and figure their lives out... We should respect the space they have requested for and hope for the best."
Talking About Her Work, The Actress Said...
"I won't say fame is all that important for me, but I would definitely like to say that the kind of industry I am working in and the kind of work that I am doing, so money and fame are a part of what I do, and I can't ignore it.''
''I don't think you can ignore the fame and the attention. It is the by-product of the work that I do. I love my work. In the last ten years, the work that I have done... I got so much to learn and I have enjoyed my work. And in future, I hope that I keep on enjoying the work that I do."
When Asked About Her Back Pain
"All is good on the health front. I got so many wishes from fraternity and media. Things are back to normal and I will be starting my physiotherapy soon. There is nothing to worry about."
Coming back to Irrfan, his health has caused major concern amongst fans and film fraternity.
On March 5, Irrfan posted a message on his Twitter page that read, ''Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life-shaking you up. The last 15 days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease.''
''I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - 10 days, when further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me. ''
Also Read: She Was SO ANGRY! Sridevi Didn't Talk To Boney Kapoor For EIGHT MONTHS After He Confessed His Love